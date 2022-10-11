Read full article on original website
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
The Lamborghini Urus S Isn't Electric But It's Hard To Be Mad
About a month after introducing the hardcore Urus Performante, Italian automaker Lamborghini has debuted the all-new 2023 Urus S, the newest base model of the brand's top-selling super SUV. It's not electric, but it does have the same amount of horsepower under the hood as the performance-based Performante trim, pumping out 657 horsepower and a healthy 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. With more power than ever, the Urus S solidifies its position as the more practical Lamborghini that doesn't skimp on performance, luxury, or the histrionics expected from the raging bull.
AOL Corp
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps the Nürburgring Faster Than the Old GT2 RS
A wild aero package helps the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS develop more downforce than any production car ever before it, 1895 pounds at 177 mph. That's well into GT3 race-car territory, so it's no surprise that the new RS is fast. Real fast. Today, Porsche announced the 992 GT3 RS set a 6.44.848 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Jalopnik
Old Racing Games Sure Had a Way of Creating Fake Regionalized Cars That Never Existed
Yesterday, I was playing Tokyo Xtreme Racer 3 for the first time. Like all the TXR games Genki made back in the day, it’s not perfect, but it’s overflowing with charm and anyone would do right to bring the series back in some form of tribute today. It’s been a very long time since we’ve had a game about street racing on the Shuto Expressway that doesn’t require you to install mods on your PC. Anyway, as I scrolled through the car list, I noticed some oddities.
Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve
Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
Jalopnik
At $14,000, Is This 2011 Range Rover SC Sound as a Pound?
It’s quite possible that a decade-old Range Rover like today’s Nice Price or No Dice SC represents the greatest bargain in luxury SUVs at the moment. Let’s see what that might mean actually getting into. Back before Toyota introduced the miserly Prius, the idea of a hybrid...
Jalopnik
The Designer of the McLaren P1 Doesn't Love the Solus GT
McLaren surprised everyone a few months ago when it revealed a road-going version of its Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo concept, named the Solus GT. It’s certainly the most extreme road car McLaren has ever built, which isn’t surprising if you’re familiar with its predecessor from GT Sport or GT7; it also costs $4 million, and only 25 will be made. But does it look good? Frank Stephenson, the man who designed the McLaren P1, has a few notes.
Ferrari Unveils Its First-Ever SUV—And It’s Stunning
Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the iconic Italian exotic carmaker that bears his name, purportedly vowed never to produce a four-door car. But in a shifting market where nearly 80% of vehicles purchased in America are now trucks, vans, and SUVs, even a venerable brand must adapt. Thus, Ferrari has just unveiled its first four-door, four-seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle. And though it doesn’t call it an SUV, that’s exactly what the $400,000 (estimated base price) Purosangue is.
Jalopnik
Keanu Reeves’ Arch Motorcycle Debuts Second, Sportier Model Dubbed 1s
If non-bike nerds know Arch Motorcycle for anything, it’s typically because it’s half-owned by ol’ Johnny Utah himself, Keanu Reeves (the other half of the company is motorcycle builder and generally rad human Gard Hollinger). In fact, its first model is named after Keanu, being called the KRGT-1, and it’s a gorgeous machine, even if you don’t love power cruisers.
Jalopnik
What Car Should You Buy: Grandma Needs A New Ride
This week's advice-seeker needs to replace Grandma's old Saturn with a practical sedan that doesn't have any newfangled technology. Andy's on the case.
Jalopnik
The Nicest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Costs Only Slightly More Than the Average New Car
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid starts at $41,190, including destination. That’s quite high for a Mitsubishi but not the average new car — Kelley Blue Book pinned the U.S.’s average transaction price at $48,301 back in August. Mitsubishi revealed across-the-board pricing for every trim level of the Outlander PHEV this week, and for the nicest, best-equipped example, you’ll pay barely more than that: $51,340.
