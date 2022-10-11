East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
whdh.com
Brockton Police seek public’s help finding suspects who assaulted 2 men
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather evidence and identify suspects in connection with an assault on two men: a 68-year-old and a 35-year-old. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked...
mspnews.org
STATE POLICE DETECTIVE UNIT, PROVIDENCE POLICE SEIZE NARCOTICS, FIREARMS, ARREST SUSPECTED SUPPLIER
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
whdh.com
Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
whdh.com
Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
whdh.com
Haverhill PD: Man arrested, held on $100K bail after allegedly approaching kids, asking them to get into vehicle
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill say a man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly approached school children waiting at a bus stop and asked them to get into his vehicle. John Perrault, 76, was arrested Wednesday evening after law officials spent the day searching for a...
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating reported kidnapping of 8-year-old boy on Comm. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a reported kidnapping at 700 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University campus and the BU East MBTA stop, at about 1:10 p.m. The investigating is in its preliminary stages. Police said the boy who’s been reportedly kidnapped is an 8-year-old and is of...
ABC6.com
Local law enforcement react to tragedy in Bristol after 2 officers ambushed, killed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across New England mourned the loss of their own on Thursday, after Bristol, Connecticut, Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed overnight in a suspected ambush-style attack. “It’s the call that you never want to get in the middle...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
“A misunderstanding:” 8-year-old child found safe after reported kidnapping, police say
BOSTON — Police in Boston said the 8-year-old Asian boy and van were located safe after investigating this as a possible kidnapping on Thursday afternoon. Police called this incident a ‘misunderstanding.’. “Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something,” Boston police said in a tweet....
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify breaking and entering suspect in Brighton
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to a breaking and entering in Brighton. Police reported that the incident happened in the area of Lanark Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. Boston Police said that anyone wishing to...
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
whdh.com
Driver accused in 2018 crash that killed a toddler in South Boston found guilty
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago has been found guilty of motor vehicle homicide. A jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon, after the defense for Charlene Casey came to an end the day before. They reached a decision after visiting the site of the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath earlier in the week, in addition to three days of testimony. Jurors also saw surveillance video from the chain reaction crash.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket domestic violence investigation results in large drug seizure, including edibles
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation into a possible domestic assault involving a gun resulted in Pawtucket police seizing large amount of drugs, including marijuana edible packages with popular snack labels. Police said they executed a court-search warrant on Reservoir Avenue Wednesday. During the search, police seized a large...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
