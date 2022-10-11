Thacker sentenced to 33 months on Thursday

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Thursday by a federal judge in the Eastern Tennessee U.S. District Court in Chattanooga.

Thacker was charged with using loans obtained under the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress in 2020 to provide economic relief during the pandemic, to invest in cryptocurrency. Court filings state that Thacker received three loans under the act:

• $257,800 on May 4, 2020;

• $150,000 on May 16, 2020; and

• $257,800 on Feb. 5, 2021.

In addition to spending nearly three years in prison, U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley ordered Thacker to pay a $15,000 fine and is also required to pay back the nearly $665,000 in restitution. Thacker will also have to serve three years probation upon release.

According to court filings, rather than using the loans for his company, Thacker Coporation, Thacker placed the nearly $665,000 received into a personal Coinbase account and used those funds to purchase cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

According to reports, Thacker’s attorney, Lee Davis, said that “none of the funds in this case have anything to do with Rhea County or Thacker’s position as County Executive. The funds were used in a personal capacity. There are no allegations of wrongdoing in his capacity as Rhea County Executive.”

Court officials said that Thacker now has 60 days to report to federal authorities.