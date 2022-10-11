ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Thacker sentenced to 33 months on Thursday

By By Reed Johnson
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Thursday by a federal judge in the Eastern Tennessee U.S. District Court in Chattanooga.

Thacker was charged with using loans obtained under the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress in 2020 to provide economic relief during the pandemic, to invest in cryptocurrency. Court filings state that Thacker received three loans under the act:

• $257,800 on May 4, 2020;

• $150,000 on May 16, 2020; and

• $257,800 on Feb. 5, 2021.

In addition to spending nearly three years in prison, U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley ordered Thacker to pay a $15,000 fine and is also required to pay back the nearly $665,000 in restitution. Thacker will also have to serve three years probation upon release.

According to court filings, rather than using the loans for his company, Thacker Coporation, Thacker placed the nearly $665,000 received into a personal Coinbase account and used those funds to purchase cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

According to reports, Thacker’s attorney, Lee Davis, said that “none of the funds in this case have anything to do with Rhea County or Thacker’s position as County Executive. The funds were used in a personal capacity. There are no allegations of wrongdoing in his capacity as Rhea County Executive.”

Court officials said that Thacker now has 60 days to report to federal authorities.

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

