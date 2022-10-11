2023 Strawberry Festival theme announced

The Tennessee Strawberry Festival Committee recently announced the theme for the 2023 festival, “Boot Scootin’ Berries,” and is requesting designs for the annual festival T-shirt.

Festival officials said that all designs must include strawberries along with the words “76th Tennessee Strawberry Festival, Dayton, Tennessee” as well as the year, either “2023” or May 2023.”

Deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, and all designs should be submitted to the Dayton Chamber of Commerce via email, U.S. Postal Service or in person.

The winner will receive a $200 cash prize, and all designs become the sole property of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce is located at 107 Main Street in Dayton and can be contacted at (423) 775-0361 or via email at admin@daytonchamber.org.