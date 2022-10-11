ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

One dead in Watts Bar boating incident

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a call reported through Rhea County 911 of an over-due boater. While in route, officers received a second call regarding a citizen that located the vessel afloat on Watts Bar Lake.

Wildlife officers along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department and Rhea County EMS responded by land and water, about three and a half miles north of the dam. A pontoon boat was found afloat and the body of a deceased male, identified as 81-year-old Rhea County resident Larry Ezell was found in the water.

Ezell’s body was transported to the Knox County Forensics Center. The incident remains under investigation.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

