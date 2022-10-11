Bryan College offering youth mentorships through the Bryan College Pals Mentorship Program

The Bryan College Pals Mentorship Program, similar to Big Brother Big Sister, is opening enrollment for the new semester.

“We strive to impact kids in our community ages 5-18 by matching student volunteers from Bryan College with local kids in order to build gospel-centered mentoring relationships through one-on-one time together,” college officials said. “Our student mentors typically meet with their Pals for about an hour each week here on campus and do activities like games, crafts, sports or homework help.

“We believe it is so important for kids to have healthy role models in their lives and are thrilled that our program has been able to offer that to kids in our community throughout the years. Scheduling is flexible and our volunteers work with parents/guardians to find a time that works well for them.”

For more information, or to enroll, cal (423) 775-7251.