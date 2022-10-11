ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, TN

Pine Grove FD hosting annual breakfast

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfrjY_0iUinEXM00

The Pine Grove Volunteer Fire District will be hosting its annual Country Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, located at 314 Euchee Chapel Road in Spring City.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon/sausage, biscuits, coffee, tea and milk, all for the low price of $10 each plate.

Please, come out to support your volunteer firefighters. Remember, October is Fire Prevention Month.

This year’s national fire prevention theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Spring City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pine#Tea#Food Drink#Fire Prevention Month
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINGSTON, TN
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy