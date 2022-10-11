Pine Grove FD hosting annual breakfast

The Pine Grove Volunteer Fire District will be hosting its annual Country Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, located at 314 Euchee Chapel Road in Spring City.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon/sausage, biscuits, coffee, tea and milk, all for the low price of $10 each plate.

Please, come out to support your volunteer firefighters. Remember, October is Fire Prevention Month.

This year’s national fire prevention theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”