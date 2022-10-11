Read full article on original website
Related
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth's way."This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at the space agency's headquarters in Washington.The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept....
RELATED PEOPLE
sciencealert.com
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
NASA confirms DART probe's crash into an asteroid successfully changed its course
The deliberate 14,000-mph crash of a small NASA probe into the asteroid Dimorphos two weeks ago nudged the 525-foot-wide body onto a slightly different course, NASA confirmed Tuesday — shaving 32 minutes off the time needed to complete one orbit around a parent asteroid known as Didymos. The successful...
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Smashing success: NASA’s DART spacecraft bumped an asteroid off its orbit
On September 26, NASA executed the final stage of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in which a spacecraft intentionally crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos to investigate whether such an impact could deflect an Earth-bound stellar object. A successful collision was the first cause for celebration, but now there’s even more reason to cheer. NASA has officially determined the DART mission a success, revealing in a press conference today that Dimorphos’ orbit has changed significantly due to the impact.
WRAL
NASA test proves ability to divert asteroid in orbit
The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble stretching several thousand miles (kilometers). It took consecutive nights of telescope observations from Chile and South Africa to determine how much the impact altered the path of the 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid around its companion, a much bigger space rock.
CNBC
NASA reports DART mission successfully made history by changing motion of asteroid
A little more than two weeks ago, NASA intentionally slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid to try to change its orbit. Now, NASA is reporting the mission was even more successful than scientists expected. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.
Science Focus
Back of the net! NASA’s DART spacecraft hit asteroid hard enough to change its course
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. The mission marks the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial object and is a major step forward in protecting the Earth from potentially devastating asteroid impact. On 27 September, NASA’s Double...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'
NASA has — for the first time in human history — altered the trajectory of an asteroid, the organization announced Tuesday. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched in November of last year, but didn't have its first collision with a celestial body until Sept. 26, when it successfully knocked an asteroid out of its orbit in what NASA is calling "the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology."
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: SpaceX Crew-5 Launches to Space Station, Webb & Hubble Team Up, Intense Solar Flare
And Webb’s new look at a pair of galaxies … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Launching a new crew to the space station, the plan moving forward for Artemis I, and Webb’s new look at a pair of galaxies … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!
Comments / 0