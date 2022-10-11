ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth's way."This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at the space agency's headquarters in Washington.The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Glaze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Space Science#Space Research#Other Space#Spacex
TechCrunch

Smashing success: NASA’s DART spacecraft bumped an asteroid off its orbit

On September 26, NASA executed the final stage of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in which a spacecraft intentionally crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos to investigate whether such an impact could deflect an Earth-bound stellar object. A successful collision was the first cause for celebration, but now there’s even more reason to cheer. NASA has officially determined the DART mission a success, revealing in a press conference today that Dimorphos’ orbit has changed significantly due to the impact.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL

NASA test proves ability to divert asteroid in orbit

The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble stretching several thousand miles (kilometers). It took consecutive nights of telescope observations from Chile and South Africa to determine how much the impact altered the path of the 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid around its companion, a much bigger space rock.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
People

Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'

NASA has — for the first time in human history — altered the trajectory of an asteroid, the organization announced Tuesday. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched in November of last year, but didn't have its first collision with a celestial body until Sept. 26, when it successfully knocked an asteroid out of its orbit in what NASA is calling "the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy