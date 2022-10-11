ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Real News Network

San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID

Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Aliso Viejo to Enforce New Regulations on E-bikes

Aliso Viejo has approved new regulations to control the use of motorized recreational transportation like e-bikes in hopes of heightening the safety of both the public and the riders. The City Council voted unanimously in September to give final approval to the ordinance that will amend the existing municipal code...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Key News Network

Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured

Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
ONTARIO, CA
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

California Home Prices Expected to Plunge Nearly 9% in 2023: Realtors

Expect a weaker housing market in California in 2023 as an ongoing battle against inflation creates a small recession — keeping interest rates elevated and suppressing buyer demand, according to a forecast released Wednesday by the California Association of Realtors. The California median home price is forecast to drop...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Forecast: U.S. not staring down a recession

The U.S. will probably avoid a recession during the next two years, so long as the Federal Reserve doesn’t raise interest rates more than it has said it plans to, according to a forecast. Despite some signs of weakness, the U.S. economy continues to move forward thanks to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
