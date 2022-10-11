Read full article on original website
lafocusnewspaper.com
Desert composting facility plagued by odor complaints ordered to cease and desist
Citing odor issues, fire dangers and apparent violations of state law, San Bernardino County’s public health department has ordered a High Desert composting facility that processes sewage sludge and green waste from residents across Southern California to stop doing business. The 80-acre Nursery Products facility, which is owned by...
Real News Network
San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID
Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
This is how much money you’ll get from the California gas rebate
Here’s who is eligible for a 2022 gas rebate, how you will get it, when and how much you should expect.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
California approves digital license plates for all vehicles; here's how it works
No more long lines at the DMV is just the start, the other benefits are the safety features that can help during emergency situations.
San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among US's most dangerous cities: study
California has some of the most dangerous cities in the county and some of its safest, according to a new study. San Bernardino and Los Angeles were ranked among the most dangerous.
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
A recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against current Governor Gavin Newsom.
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
Aliso Viejo to Enforce New Regulations on E-bikes
Aliso Viejo has approved new regulations to control the use of motorized recreational transportation like e-bikes in hopes of heightening the safety of both the public and the riders. The City Council voted unanimously in September to give final approval to the ordinance that will amend the existing municipal code...
Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured
Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
NBC San Diego
California Home Prices Expected to Plunge Nearly 9% in 2023: Realtors
Expect a weaker housing market in California in 2023 as an ongoing battle against inflation creates a small recession — keeping interest rates elevated and suppressing buyer demand, according to a forecast released Wednesday by the California Association of Realtors. The California median home price is forecast to drop...
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
iebusinessdaily.com
Forecast: U.S. not staring down a recession
The U.S. will probably avoid a recession during the next two years, so long as the Federal Reserve doesn’t raise interest rates more than it has said it plans to, according to a forecast. Despite some signs of weakness, the U.S. economy continues to move forward thanks to the...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
foxla.com
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
TheAlmanac
