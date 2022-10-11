Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline
A new state hotline allows the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665), Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed to...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
North Platte Telegraph
Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post
Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
North Platte Telegraph
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent
A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker. Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need
Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs. The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram. Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and...
North Platte Telegraph
Republicans try to expand gains with Latino voters
On Milwaukee's largely Hispanic, working-class southside, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks' reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. A majority of Latino voters nationally supported Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidental election. But President Donald Trump was able to cut into that support in some competitive states, like Florida and Nevada. Overall, Wisconsin delivered small margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, so swinging even a few thousand votes could cause big implications. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Operación Vamos, the Republican Party's new Hispanic outreach organization, is going door to door in Milwaukee's Latino neighborhoods. The extra effort helped convince Milwaukee resident Artemio Martinez, who was concerned about crime and drug use, to consider Republicans in November.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Stevens votes with liberal agenda
In this divisive world of politics there is an election at the regional level that seems to have heated up. The State Board of Education race between newcomer Elizabeth Tegtmeier and incumbent Robin Stevens is turning quite spicy. Robin Stevens seems to think showing up late to the game and...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Why Jacobson is best choice for District 42
Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: seven, nine; White Balls: fourteen, eighteen) (ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 1, Year: 42. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 9, Year: 11. (Month: eleven; Day: nine; Year: eleven) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Rick's Picks: Low water levels won't stop fishing in the area
Lower water levels and low flows just about everywhere in the valley is causing anglers to change their tactics a bit, but there are fish to be caught. Even though the canals have been drained in many areas, a few pools still exist. I’ve talked with a couple anglers who have caught some nice smallmouth bass in that section of the canal between Lake Maloney and the Hershey Check.
