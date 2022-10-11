Read full article on original website
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Warm Up With a Quick Soup Trip Along Rt. 63
SHRIMP TOM YUM SOUP - THAI BOWL - 515 MAIN ST. WATERTOWN. Let me start off by saying that I believe that Thai BowL is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut. Everything that I've ever ordered there is only of the finest ingredients, expertly cooked, and tastes cooked to order. That being said, Thai BowL's Tom Yum is astounding. I was conditioned to be scared of Hot and Sour soups, thinking I would run off to the bathroom and poop fire, but Tom Yum is different. It's broth-based, with lemongrass and lime, delicious chili sauce, and savory mushroom, tomato, and onions. I crave this soup year-round, but it's even better when it's chilly.
Danbury Museum to Host Free Danbury State Fair Program and Concert Tomorrow
If it's free, it's for me. If you live that mentality, you'll love what you're about to hear. The Danbury Museum & Historical Society is hosting two free events tomorrow (10/15/22). The first begins at 2pm, it's an program that celebrates The Great Danbury State Fair. The program will be presented by Jack Stetson and attendees are asked to pre-register on the Danbury Museum and Historical Society website.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury
Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road
2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
westchestermagazine.com
Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester
Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
inklingsnews.com
The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development
The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion
Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
