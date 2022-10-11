Read full article on original website
Menlo Park's Measure V puts the future of zoning in the public's hands
Proponents say Measure V is a necessary check on the council's power, and that preventing the erosion of single-family uses is best controlled by a vote of the people rather than by their elected representatives. Opponents of Measure V criticize the effort as a way to kill affordable housing for...
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V
In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
Four candidates are seeking a spot on the Atherton City Council this November
Looming state housing mandates, needed infrastructure improvements and climate change are some of the most pressing issues for the four candidates running for three open seats on the Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, former candidate Greg...
Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists
A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'
With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
Editorial: Betsy Nash for Menlo Park District 4
On the Nov. 8 ballot, only residents of Menlo Park's District 4, which includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will have the chance to vote for a representative on the City Council. First-term incumbent Betsy Nash is facing some familiar competition in Peter Ohtaki, the former two-term council member she unseated in 2018.
In split vote, Las Lomitas school board opts not to oppose Menlo Park's Measure V ballot measure
With two members voting in favor, one against and one abstaining, the Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board of Trustees failed to pass a resolution coming out against a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing.
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
Community briefs: St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is back, new school opens in EPA and more
La Scuola International School celebrates grand opening of East Palo Alto campus. La Scuola International School, a pre-K through eighth grade language immersion school celebrated the opening of its Silicon Valley location, in East Palo Alto, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29. This is the third campus in...
Campaign finance roundup: Measure V is the most expensive local race
With just a month until Election Day, proponents and opponents of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races have filed campaign finance reports. The most recent filings were due on Sept. 29 for a period that covers July 1 through Sept. 24, with disclosure documents showing massive spending to defeat Measure V.
Both sides debate Menlo Park's Measure V and the future of the Flood School housing at Almanac virtual forum
Representatives from both sides of the debate on Measure V, a ballot initiative facing Menlo Park voters in November, spoke at a forum hosted by the Almanac Thursday, Oct. 6 to make their case for and against the measure. The proponents of Measure V were represented by Nicole Chessari, lawyer...
New state law allows schools to build housing: What this means for the Flood School site in Menlo Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2295 into law on Sept. 28, allowing school districts to build teacher housing on land they own. What does that means for future housing prospects at the Flood School site in Menlo Park, and what does this mean for the citywide ballot initiative this November?
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council
Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
Five candidates seek seats on Woodside Elementary's school board
The race to fill three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees looks a little different this year, with three of the five candidates running together as a slate. Incumbent Jenny Hayden has teamed up with Brett Westervelt and Amanda Peiffer, while candidates Rick Yost and William Dunn are running individual campaigns.
Former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani tries to ride coattails of Elizabeth Holmes' new trial effort
Ex-president was convicted of wire fraud based on his role at Palo Alto-based company earlier this year. Convicted Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani asked a federal judge Thursday to allow him to participate in efforts by his former business partner and lover Elizabeth Holmes to get a new trial. In...
Rape in Stanford basement under investigation
A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call
Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said. At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out...
Portola Valley: PAC aimed at unseating council members announces endorsements
The political action committee has raised about $40K this year. A Portola Valley Political Action Committee (PAC) aimed at unseating present Town Council members has announced it is endorsing three candidates for council: Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko, former council candidate Mary Hufty and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau. The...
County provides updates for Middlefield Road construction
With construction on Middlefield Road underway — as part of the Middlefield Road Improvement Project — San Mateo County has provided updates so that pedestrians and businesses in the area know what to expect, as well as to avoid any potential delays in travel. Roadway reconstruction work is...
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
Police investigate Sept. 29 assault as a possible hate crime. An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.
