Read full article on original website
Related
Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security
SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
makeuseof.com
The Best Tablet Mounts for Your Kitchen
Tablet mounts are ideal for your kitchen if you enjoy cooking and following recipes to create the perfect dish. You can scroll and zoom with ease using a kitchen mount; simply place your tablet on the mount, adjust the height and angle, and follow on-screen recipes easily while keeping your tablet safe from spillages.
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Gear Up Your Car With A Vantrue Dash Cam
Driving is a whole experience nowadays as traffic is complete madness so getting a dash cam is the sensible thing to do to have the proof you need in case of an accident. Not only do you need great quality video recordings, but you also need the cam to have a good angle, and maybe even have a secondary cam in the back. Vantrue has a ton of great models and they're now available at stellar prices for the Prime Early Access Sale.
makeuseof.com
9 Best Hidden iOS 16 Features You Should Know
The iOS 16 update came with several new features, leaving Apple users in awe. Released on September 12, 2022, this update transformed the overall look of iOS devices. Users with iPhone 8 and above models have received this update on their phones. But is there more to this update, or did Apple just focus on the look? Find out all about the hidden iOS 16 features that can elevate your experience to a new level.
RELATED PEOPLE
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Wi-Fi Networks Not Showing Up on Windows 11
Few things are more annoying than a Windows 11 computer that fails to detect nearby Wi-Fi networks. Unfortunately, this is a common issue, and there are a lot of variables that influence this behavior. If you can't figure out what's causing the problem, work your way through the troubleshooting tips...
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Get GameSir Gear and Take Gaming to the Next Level
When it comes to gaming, you need to have the best gear to get the best results. GameSir is a brand that has been excelling by creating all these cool gadgets that you can use for mobile gaming or with your gaming consoles. With Prime Early Access Sale here, prices...
makeuseof.com
The Best Windows Sandbox Alternatives for Windows 11 Home
Windows Sandbox lets you run and test software applications in isolation without affecting your host machine. It is an optional feature available in the Pro, and Enterprise editions of the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Unfortunately, if you are on Windows 11 Home, your only options are using alternatives....
makeuseof.com
Edifier MP230: Vintage Bluetooth Stereo Speaker With Impressive Sound
The Edifier MP230 is one of the best-looking vintage speakers that doesn't sacrifice sound quality for its unique looks. This provides you with quick and easy wireless, wired, or even SD card connectivity, such that it can be a great multipurpose little speaker. While its light brown wood veneer and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Open an Apple Pages File on Windows 11
The Pages file format is Apple's main word processor that lets you create documents. Unfortunately, there isn't any direct method to open a Pages file on Windows. You'll have to convert the document into a Word-compatible format to open it on Windows. In this article, we'll share how to open...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key
Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
makeuseof.com
Should You Sell Your Old Games Console or Keep It Forever?
Many years ago, we spent many happy weekends battling our friends on a PS1 console with its many exciting titles. But today, it is practically impossible to find that old console now. Nevertheless, its gaming experience remains memorable—loading the game disc on the tray, anticipating the iconic PlayStation sound, and...
makeuseof.com
The Best Music Apps for Android, Based on Your Needs
Music lovers like to carry their sounds with them on their Android devices as they travel, exercise, and engage in other activities. There are lots of music apps for Android that you can use to play such music, but the right app depends on what your priorities are. Here are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Adobe Audition vs. Premiere Pro: Which Is Better for Editing Audio?
Many creators acknowledge Audition as Adobe's go-to app when editing audio. And you can do a lot on the platform, regardless of whether you're putting together short projects or hour-long podcast episodes. On the flip side, you probably know of Premiere Pro as being the main Adobe Creative Cloud tool...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Appointment Slots in Google Calendar
Appointment slots are handy things, but they aren’t a part of most free online calendar services. So, if you use Google Calendar, you also need to use a service like Calendly or WhenIsGood to actually schedule events with someone else. Right?. If you have a personal Google account, that’s...
makeuseof.com
Coinbase Partners With Google: Here Is Why This is Huge for Crypto
Coinbase has taken giant steps in bringing the crypto industry closer to mainstream adoption. As the first-ever crypto exchange to go public, it allowed investors to invest in crypto stocks without having to enter the space or specifically owning cryptocurrency. Now, Coinbase has again taken another giant step to accelerate...
makeuseof.com
How to Connect Your Spotify Account With Discord
Have you ever wondered why your Discord friends have that "Listening to Spotify" section on their profile while you don't? Perhaps you want to listen to a song with your friends but don't know how to connect your Spotify account with Discord. Whatever the reason is, integrating Spotify with Discord...
makeuseof.com
5 Easy Fixes if Outlook Isn’t Loading in Google Chrome
Despite being a staple of office use and a handy platform for personal emails, Microsoft’s Outlook is not without its problems—especially when it comes to accessing the Outlook website in Google Chrome. If you're having issues trying to log into your Outlook emails on Google Chrome, do not...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Mad Libs Game Using Python
Remember the days when you used to solve crosswords and play Sudoku or Tic-Tac-Toe with your friends instead of online gaming? One such popular party games are the Mad Libs books. From popular references in TV shows such as Friends and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone loves and enjoys Mad Libs.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Your Folder and Library Templates to Suit Your Needs on Windows 10 and 11
You probably create many folders on your PC to store and organize files. Or maybe you also use Libraries to access content and media from various drives. Usually, Windows File Explorer automatically sets the folder template based on the files in the folders. However, you can choose to customize the view of your folders and libraries to suit your needs and preferences. Read on to explore how.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
Comments / 0