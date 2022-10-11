LOS ALTOS - The City of Los Altos has granted design approval and a conditional use permit for its first 100% affordable housing development. The proposed development, designed by EAH Housing, would be a 5-story, 90-unit building located at 330 Distel Circle. "This has been missing for a very long time," said Nick Zornes, the Development Services Director for the City of Los Altos. "We have slowly in very minimal numbers produced affordable housing units in the past decade or so. But this is really going to be the first and kind of, big cumulative amount of affordable housing in...

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO