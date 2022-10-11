ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

TheAlmanac

Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists

A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V

In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
MENLO PARK, CA
losgatan.com

Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans

Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
LOS GATOS, CA
City
Atherton, CA
Local
California Government
TheAlmanac

Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'

With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
ATHERTON, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council

Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos moves forward with first 100% affordable housing development

LOS ALTOS - The City of Los Altos has granted design approval and a conditional use permit for its first 100% affordable housing development. The proposed development, designed by EAH Housing, would be a 5-story, 90-unit building located at 330 Distel Circle. "This has been missing for a very long time," said Nick Zornes, the Development Services Director for the City of Los Altos. "We have slowly in very minimal numbers produced affordable housing units in the past decade or so. But this is really going to be the first and kind of, big cumulative amount of affordable housing in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
TheAlmanac

In split vote, Las Lomitas school board opts not to oppose Menlo Park's Measure V ballot measure

With two members voting in favor, one against and one abstaining, the Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board of Trustees failed to pass a resolution coming out against a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing.
MENLO PARK, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters

The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fb101.com

MBH Architects Completes Design Implementation at Waterfront Restaurant with Views of San Francisco Bay

Exciting news from award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm MBH Architects. The firm recently completed the upscale steakhouse in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood – Miller & Lux. Named after two butchers, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, MBH Architects was tapped to serve as Executive Architect with the task of implementing the overall restaurant design concept from Ken Fulk and celebrity chef and operator Tyler Florence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council

Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council

Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
