Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists
A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V
In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans
Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
Resident-only council candidate forum tonight in Portola Valley excludes local press
A candidate forum for Portola Valley residents is being held Thursday evening, Oct. 13, at the Town Center. The event website says the event is for Portola Valley residents only and the press is not invited, much to the ire of some town residents who are calling the move "fascist."
Four candidates are seeking a spot on the Atherton City Council this November
Looming state housing mandates, needed infrastructure improvements and climate change are some of the most pressing issues for the four candidates running for three open seats on the Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, former candidate Greg...
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'
With feedback from the state on its draft housing plan weeks away, the Atherton City Council hosted a community meeting on the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to gather feedback from residents and get more details on what's to come in the process. Some residents urged the town to devise a Plan B now, others expressed fears about the town changing if multifamily housing is built and a former mayor even dared the officials to go denser in their plans.
Menlo Park's Measure V puts the future of zoning in the public's hands
Proponents say Measure V is a necessary check on the council's power, and that preventing the erosion of single-family uses is best controlled by a vote of the people rather than by their elected representatives. Opponents of Measure V criticize the effort as a way to kill affordable housing for...
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council
Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city. In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.
Los Altos moves forward with first 100% affordable housing development
LOS ALTOS - The City of Los Altos has granted design approval and a conditional use permit for its first 100% affordable housing development. The proposed development, designed by EAH Housing, would be a 5-story, 90-unit building located at 330 Distel Circle. "This has been missing for a very long time," said Nick Zornes, the Development Services Director for the City of Los Altos. "We have slowly in very minimal numbers produced affordable housing units in the past decade or so. But this is really going to be the first and kind of, big cumulative amount of affordable housing in...
In split vote, Las Lomitas school board opts not to oppose Menlo Park's Measure V ballot measure
With two members voting in favor, one against and one abstaining, the Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board of Trustees failed to pass a resolution coming out against a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing.
Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters
The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
MBH Architects Completes Design Implementation at Waterfront Restaurant with Views of San Francisco Bay
Exciting news from award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm MBH Architects. The firm recently completed the upscale steakhouse in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood – Miller & Lux. Named after two butchers, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, MBH Architects was tapped to serve as Executive Architect with the task of implementing the overall restaurant design concept from Ken Fulk and celebrity chef and operator Tyler Florence.
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
SF supervisors to hold emergency hearing on mayor's resignation letter 'scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
Editorial: Hasko, Hughes and Taylor for Portola Valley Town Council
Portola Valley has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's starting to take its toll. While still deep in the COVID-19 response effort, the town got a harsh reality check when the CZU August Lightning Complex fires scorched 86,000 acres, coming too close for comfort to Portola Valley. As then-Mayor Maryann Derwin put it, residents were scared "to the bone" and motivated to do something about it.
Five face off for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Planning for an unprecedented amount of housing, wildfire risk and tensions between some residents and town staff have been dominating politics in Portola Valley recently. Five people will be vying for three seats on the Town Council in Portola Valley on Nov. 8: Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and technology consultant Dale Pfau.
