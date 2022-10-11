ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

abc12.com

Clio's Makayla Neelands gets her 1000th career kill

CLIO, MICH. (WJRT) - Clio's Makayla Neelands got her 1000th career kill tonight against Lake Fenton. A big moment for the senior. But, the Mustangs couldn't pull-out the win as they lost to Blue Devils in 5 sets.
CLIO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
HOWELL, MI
