Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Clio's Makayla Neelands gets her 1000th career kill
CLIO, MICH. (WJRT) - Clio's Makayla Neelands got her 1000th career kill tonight against Lake Fenton. A big moment for the senior. But, the Mustangs couldn't pull-out the win as they lost to Blue Devils in 5 sets.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
No. 2-ranked Merrill working to avoid forfeit win
Merrill is 7-0 and crushing its opponent. But Friday’s game against Vestaburg promises to be its closest win yet. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
saturdaytradition.com
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season
Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody hoping to cap brilliant golf career with 2nd state title
FLINT – There’s no question who the player to beat is in this weekend’s Division 1 state golf tournament. It’s Kate Brody of Grand Blanc. Brody has been the best player in the state since her first match this season, winning eight of nine 18-hole tournaments and averaging 68 shots in those nine matches.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Clarkston, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Clarkston. The Lapeer High School football team will have a game with Clarkston High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. The Lapeer High School football team will have a game with Clarkston High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
Check out more than 80 photos from Day 1 of 2022 Boys Tennis State Finals
MIDLAND, MI — Division 2 boys tennis players competed in the first three rounds of the 2022 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Boys Tennis State Finals on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Greater Midland Tennis Center in Midland. MLive photojournalist Jake May was there to capture the action as players worked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Grand Blanc, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Grand Blanc. The Davison High School football team will have a game with Grand Blanc High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. The Davison High School football team will have a game with Grand Blanc High School on October 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week Oct. 3-8
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-8. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14. No prize will be awarded to the winner and voting will have no impact on postseason awards. Here are the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops video of uniforms for ‘Maize Out’ game vs. Penn State in Week 7
Michigan football is swinging for the fences this week against No. 10 Penn State. And the hype around Saturday’s matchup? One could call it “a-Maize-ing,” though the uniforms won’t have much of that color. Michigan released a hype video officially announcing what it will be wearing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, with Week 7 rankings
The Michigan high school football season heads into its final two regular-season games, with teams fighting for playoff spots and conference titles. Check Saginaw-area teams that are trending up heading into the end of the regular season, with rankings going into Week 8.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Dukes bring out their best in tribute to teacher
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 10-11, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER CAN DIG PINK.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
WILX-TV
Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online. “I have been...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0