Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More
How hard it is to regain focus after the coaching change. "This is a tough business, right? This is the part of the business that is toughest on coaches and players and people in the personnel office and their families. We understand what we get into, what we sign up for. I know what Coach [Rhule] and his family are going through and how hard it is. He's a great man. He's a great football coach and I have no doubt in my mind he's going to land on his feet. It's just part of the business and you just got to move on."
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Questions and Game Predictions in AFC South Rematch
It is hard to understate what Week 6 means for both the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1). For the Jaguars, it is a chance to snap a two-game losing streak and get back into the thick of things in the AFC South. For the Colts, it is a chance to show the Jaguars' 24-0 domination in Week 2 was a fluke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Three X-Factor Players For Minnesota
One day after the first snowfall of the season in Minnesota, the Vikings are headed to Miami to play a football game in mid-80 degree temperatures and humidity. All that's standing between Kevin O'Connell's team and a fourth consecutive victory is a banged-up Dolphins squad that's down to its third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson. Miami still has plenty of weapons on offense, but with a seventh-round rookie at QB and a defense that has been awful against the pass, this is a very winnable road game for the Vikings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct two years ago, the league said Friday. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Cooper Kupp of RBs’: Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams boast receiver Cooper Kupp, arguably one of the league's most unique players, headed into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The dominance of Kupp has become expected at this point in his six-year career despite the fact he looks like he could be a fan cheering from the stands.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Interview with QB Stetson Bennett, Georiga
There have been very few quarterbacks who have led their team to a national championship and then been doubted or low in the position rankings the following year. But that’s exactly what happened to Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett after he guided the Bulldogs at the helm to a 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Giants in Week 6
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are healthier than the New York Giants heading into the Week 6 matchup. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, guard Ben Cleveland, and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out. None of those players were available last week in the 19-17 victory over the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players
The Indianapolis Colts have limped out of the gate in 2022, starting the season at an ugly 2-2-1 record. Despite the team's disjointed play, the Colts have had some young players emerge early in the season. From rookies to veterans getting their first real action, today I dive into the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Listed as ‘Questionable’ for Cowboys vs. Eagles: Prime Time, Serious Implications
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to shock the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Sunday with major NFC East division implications. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with four straight wins to earn a 4-1 record. With much thanks to a stifling defense and an admirable performance from quarterback Cooper Rush, the Cowboys are right on the heels of the 5-0 Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
CHICAGO — Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery. Fields took a beating, absorbing five sacks and 12...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Shares Updates on Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins Ahead of Sunday’s Game Against Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams continued to play last week after suffering a dislocated knee cap. It sounds like he could suit up again on Sunday. Williams was in uniform and practiced on Friday. He spent most of the week getting treatment and working on the rehab field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 6 Game Against Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge game against the Buffalo Bills coming up on Sunday, and the team has a lengthy injury report heading into the matchup. Following Thursday's practice, a whopping 14 Chiefs appeared on the team's injury report. That was without rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, whose practice window from his stint on the injured reserve list required him to not have any official designation. The good news for Kansas City is that of those 14 players, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Thursday. That was widely viewed as an extremely positive sign heading into Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch’s Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up multiple...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
College football Week 7: The seven best games to watch and stream Saturday
The Los Angeles Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here's a rundown of seven games in Week 7 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific. No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bakhtiari ‘Very, Very Excited’ About Comeback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did something new on Friday. He answered a question about the upcoming game. Not the health of his knee. Not the state of his comeback. Not what it meant to practice all three days this week. He answered...
Comments / 0