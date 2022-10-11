Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Lee hosts check presentation for Water Infrastructure Grant for Warren County
McMinnville – Gov. Bill Lee and other state and local officials will gather Monday, Oct. 17 in McMinnville to present a $5,596,564 water infrastructure grant for Warren County. Announced on Aug. 30, the grant dedicates American Rescue Plan funds to Warren County and three local utility districts for critical...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
localmemphis.com
What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
ucbjournal.com
HCA Healthcare purchases property in Cookeville
HCA Healthcare of Nashville has purchased the land at 9 South Cedar Avenue and 39 Depot Street in Cookeville. The property sits next to the Cookeville Depot. Anna Lee Cockrill, AVP of Strategic Communications and Public Relations with HCA Healthcare told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal things are uncertain with the property.
ucbjournal.com
Governor Lee appoints Villio executive director of Office of Faith Based & Community Values
Nashville – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio fully transitioned to the role on October 1. “Government is not the answer to the greatest challenges we face. Faith and community partners...
PHOTOS: Strong storms leave damage across Middle Tennessee
A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepts plea deal in DUI case
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.
ucbjournal.com
Countdown to 2022 UCAAAD Senior and Caregiver Expo underway
Cookeville – Final preparations are underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD), set to take place Oct. 18. Returning to an in-person format, the 2022 Senior and Caregiver Expo will be held at...
localmemphis.com
Burn permits to be required from Tennessee Division of Forestry
Starting next week (from Oct. to May 15), permits will be required. Officials say careless burning is a primary cause of state wildfires each year.
wmot.org
One of Middle Tennessee's largest employers announces leadership changes
(Mike Osborne) — One of Music City’s most prominent companies has announced leadership changes. Ryman Hospitality’s Colin Reed is leaving his post as CEO after 21 years. Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Former Vice President of Sales and Marketing...
WBBJ
Debris burn permits required in Tennessee Oct. 15 through May 15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is reminding residents of burn permit requirements as we enter fall fire season. Debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles from October 15 through May 15. A news release states that during this time, dry conditions and shedding leaves heighten fire danger.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist
Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
ucbjournal.com
Gonzalez announces max effective formula rate of interest
Nashville – Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced today that the maximum effective formula rate of interest in Tennessee is 10.25 percent per annum. The rate is based on a ceiling of 4 percent over the weekly average prime loan rate of 6.25 percent as published by the Federal Reserve on October 11, 2022.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
