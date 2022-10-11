ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
localmemphis.com

What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

HCA Healthcare purchases property in Cookeville

HCA Healthcare of Nashville has purchased the land at 9 South Cedar Avenue and 39 Depot Street in Cookeville. The property sits next to the Cookeville Depot. Anna Lee Cockrill, AVP of Strategic Communications and Public Relations with HCA Healthcare told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal things are uncertain with the property.
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Countdown to 2022 UCAAAD Senior and Caregiver Expo underway

Cookeville – Final preparations are underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD), set to take place Oct. 18. Returning to an in-person format, the 2022 Senior and Caregiver Expo will be held at...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Debris burn permits required in Tennessee Oct. 15 through May 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is reminding residents of burn permit requirements as we enter fall fire season. Debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles from October 15 through May 15. A news release states that during this time, dry conditions and shedding leaves heighten fire danger.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist

Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Gonzalez announces max effective formula rate of interest

Nashville – Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced today that the maximum effective formula rate of interest in Tennessee is 10.25 percent per annum. The rate is based on a ceiling of 4 percent over the weekly average prime loan rate of 6.25 percent as published by the Federal Reserve on October 11, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE

