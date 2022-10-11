Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Survey: 23 percent of Virginians bought a car they did not want this year
The largest 12-month cost increase for vehicles in the history of the consumer price index was in 2021. In 2022, according to Quantrell Auto Group, prices have continued to increase. The market surge has benefited auto groups, but put potential buyers in situations of compromising what they want, traveling out...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0