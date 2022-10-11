ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday

You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco at the Club,” October 20 and 21

The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. If the far reaches of your clothes closets happen to house bell bottoms, peasant blouses, beaded chokers, and feathered necklaces, you may think there's nowhere you can safely go in an outfit composed of such apparel – at least not without terrifying people. Consider, then, wearing them to Davenport's Outing Club on October 20 or 21, where your blend of the 1970s and the scary will be ideal for Ballet Quad Cities' second-annual fundraising production Halloween Disco at the Club.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
Rock Island, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
rcreader.com

Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Join us at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12-9PM, for the Second Annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities! Kids activities offered starting at 12PM and various games like keg-bowling and pretzel-toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping at 4PM. Live music with Die Musikmeisters 4:30-8:30PM. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Art#Holiday Magic#Pumpkin Spice#Parade#Mocha#Snowglobe#Quad City Arts
nrgmediadixon.com

Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
rcreader.com

“The Rocky Horror Show,” October 21 through 30

Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that annual theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its seventh-annual presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show from October 21 through 30, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for close to 50 years.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
977wmoi.com

M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift

At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
KWQC

Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward

PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
PRINCETON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy