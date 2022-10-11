Read full article on original website
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
Maple Leaf Community Concert Series Continues with Two October 18 Performances by Backtrack
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (October 14, 2022) — Monmouth's 2022-23 Maple Leaf Community Concert Series will continue October 18 with a pair of performances at Monmouth College by Backtrack, a five-person a cappella group based in New York City. Backtrack will sing at 1:30PM, October 18, in a special matinee performance...
Ballet Quad Cities' “Halloween Disco at the Club,” October 20 and 21
The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. If the far reaches of your clothes closets happen to house bell bottoms, peasant blouses, beaded chokers, and feathered necklaces, you may think there's nowhere you can safely go in an outfit composed of such apparel – at least not without terrifying people. Consider, then, wearing them to Davenport's Outing Club on October 20 or 21, where your blend of the 1970s and the scary will be ideal for Ballet Quad Cities' second-annual fundraising production Halloween Disco at the Club.
November 19 “Life Is Beautiful” Concert and Art Auction Back in Person; NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley Mental Health Programs to Benefit
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 14, 2022) — Organizers of this year’s “Life is Beautiful” concert and silent art auction are hosting the event on Saturday, November 19, 2-11PM, at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E 2nd St, Davenport. The live silent art auction is 2-9PM, with music 3:30-11PM....
Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 13, 2022) — Join us at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12-9PM, for the Second Annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities! Kids activities offered starting at 12PM and various games like keg-bowling and pretzel-toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping at 4PM. Live music with Die Musikmeisters 4:30-8:30PM. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
Festival 56 holding two-night screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show
PRINCETON – Festival 56 in Princeton will host a two-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Grace Theater on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. If you've never been…you should. You are encouraged to dress in costume and bring...
“The Rocky Horror Show,” October 21 through 30
Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. If Halloween is approaching, it must be time for that annual theatrical command: “Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!” Consequently, the Circa '21 Speakeasy will stage its seventh-annual presentation of the cult-musical smash The Rocky Horror Show from October 21 through 30, treating audiences to live performances of classic songs in this nutty, interactive experience that has been delighting show regulars and virgins alike for close to 50 years.
‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift
At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
