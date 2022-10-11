Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Proposal To Boost The Salary For Green Bay Mayor
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s personnel committee is unanimously supporting an increase to the mayor’s salary, though not without contention. The proposal, led by Ald. Bill Galvin, would increase the salary of the next elected mayor. Revisiting the salary of the position could only happen again in four years, during the next election. The salary for the next mayor must be set by the first day someone can pull nomination papers, which is Dec. 1.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Looking Into Train Warning App
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open.
wtaq.com
Police-Community Interaction Survey Aims to Improve Police Satisfaction in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Those who have had interactions with Green Bay Police within the past several months may soon be getting survey about their experiences. It’s called the Police-Community Interaction Survey and Police Chief Chris Davis hopes to use the feedback to improve how police interact with members of the community and improve satisfaction.
wtaq.com
A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
wtaq.com
Road Project Officially Wraps Up
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland...
wtaq.com
UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
wtaq.com
Haze Remains Nearly A Week After Mill Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
wtaq.com
Taxpayers Association Files Appeal
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Taxpayers Association is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The BCTA, working with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, filed the appeal on Tuesday. The lawsuit...
Comments / 0