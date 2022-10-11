Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Monday.

200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

400 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a destruction of property incident Monday.

1900 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1000 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.

800 block of Florence Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a robbery Monday.

200 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police responded to an armed robbery Monday.

300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

McClain Road at West 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

500 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Monday evening.

900 block of North West Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday night.

800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A destruction of property incident was reported Monday night.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported early Tuesday morning.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Tuesday morning.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday morning.

3000 block of Elida Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3300 block of Shawnee Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

3100 block of Carey Street, Harrod — A deceased person was reported Monday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

400 block of East Main Street, Beaverdam — A fight was reported Monday.

1300 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

3300 block of Early Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.

2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.