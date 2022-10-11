ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42J2wP_0iUijt8x00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Monday.

200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

400 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a destruction of property incident Monday.

1900 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1000 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.

800 block of Florence Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a robbery Monday.

200 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police responded to an armed robbery Monday.

300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

McClain Road at West 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

500 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Monday evening.

900 block of North West Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday night.

800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A destruction of property incident was reported Monday night.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported early Tuesday morning.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Tuesday morning.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday morning.

3000 block of Elida Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3300 block of Shawnee Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

3100 block of Carey Street, Harrod — A deceased person was reported Monday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

400 block of East Main Street, Beaverdam — A fight was reported Monday.

1300 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

3300 block of Early Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.

2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting

LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Assault and drug fugitive arrested

LIMA — A Lima man who has evaded law enforcement for over a year on drug and weapon charges was taken into custody Wednesday. According to a press release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquaveius Harvey, 30, a fugitive of Allen County Common Pleas Court, was arrested without incident following hours of surveillance and investigation.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
City
Beaverdam, OH
City
Harrod, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Lima News

Convoy man killed in Van Wert County crash Tuesday

VAN WERT — A Convoy man was killed and a Middle Point man was seriously injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in Van Wert County. According to a report from the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. 224 near Dull Robinson Road when a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by Craig A. Shivley, 63, of Convoy, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 224 and crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming semi driven by Paul A. Guinther, 67, of Middle Point.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

LPD officer assigned K-9

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has a new K-9 partnership. Roscoe is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who will work alongside Officer Logan Patton to patrol the city of Lima. He is trained in patrol function, apprehension and detection of certain narcotics. After being assigned to Roscoe, Patton completed...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man found guilty in hammer attack

LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Lima Police Department#Findl
The Lima News

Toys for Tots kick-off

LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is partnering with the US Marine Corps Reserve and the Salvation Army to begin its 75th annual Toys for Tots campaign. The kick-off will be held at the American Legion starting located at 711 S. Shore Dr. The event will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Children as young as 5 are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 boosters after the FDA and CDC authorized the change this week. • Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200, through Friday, Dec. 30.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

CLEAN Enterprises to host open house

LIMA — CLEAN Enterprises will open its 15,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Lima. The grand opening will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 15th, at 319 W. Market St. The non-profit organization focuses on empowering individuals in the criminal justice system. The facilitators do so by providing education and training in finances, business and entrepreneurship.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Lima News

Entrepreneurs meet downtown

LIMA — Minority entrepreneurs were at a presentation by the Ohio Minority Business Center at the Borra Center in downtown Lima. There are 32.5 million small businesses in the United States with almost one million small businesses in Ohio. These small business account for 44.6% of the state’s workforce. According to the Department of Labor, small businesses have created two out of three jobs in the past twenty-five years. According the the Small Business Administration, 29% of small businesses are owned by minorities and 36% are solely owned by women.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Mercy Health St. Rita’s hosts high school students

LIMA — Mercy Health St. Rita’s hosted the second of three Healthcare Futures Days at the Graduate Medical Education Center where more than 125 high school students from across the region who are enrolled in advanced anatomy or bio-med classes were in attendance. This hands-on experience offered these students a glimpse at what a career in the medical field might be like, exposing them to high-demand health care jobs like doctors, nurses, lab technicians, social workers, therapists and more. Students moved through five hands-on clinical sessions, where they participated in a live simulation, learned to how to suture cuts, used an ultrasound machine, viewed disease tissue in a microscope and spent time in Ohio State Lima’s on-site advanced anatomy lab.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima YMCA hosts basketball development

LIMA — The Lima YMCA will be hosting a basketball skill development for K-2nd grade. Registration is open from Oct. 11 to Nov. 4. Community members can register online at www.limaymca.net or by visiting the YMCA at 319 S. Elizabeth St. Sessions will be held each Saturday from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost for YMCA members is $20 and $40 for non-members.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

NWC crowns quiz bowl winner

LIMA —The battle of the brains raged on Friday as the Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl Tournament was held on the campus of Ohio State Lima. Varsity and junior varsity teams competed throughout the morning and into the afternoon in a round robin competition. There were thirty questions per round. Some of the questions were quick answer and some were computation questions. Teams needed a mixture of computational skills, general knowledge and current events to compete well in the competition.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
275
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy