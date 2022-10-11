We keep bringing you some of the best deals on the market, as you can currently score 20 percent savings on one of Apple’s best and smallest iPads available, as the 2021 version it the iPad Mini is now selling for just $400 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This model arrived with a $499 price tag on its WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space, but you can get one now and save $99. And the best part is that you can also get $99 savings on the 256GB storage model, as it is now going for just $550.

