Electronics

The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today

Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Get The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 For $190 Off For Amazon Early Access

Chromebooks aren’t typically very expensive devices, but you can’t pass up this latest deal for an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This device is now $190 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, and that brings the price down to just $329.99. This is a decently capable device,...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

You Can Still Get Apple’s Tech for Less With the Best Last-Minute Prime Early Access Apple Deals

Apple never holds sales — even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday — but Amazon has slashed the prices on its computers, tablets, and headphones as part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, now live October 11 through October 12. Amazon’s blowout sale is a great time to shop for everything from appliances and mattress to speakers and turntables, but these Apple deals stick out in particular. Some of these discounts bring Apple’s gear down to its lowest price ever. Remember: the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple iPad Mini, ASUS VivoBook 15, and more

We keep bringing you some of the best deals on the market, as you can currently score 20 percent savings on one of Apple’s best and smallest iPads available, as the 2021 version it the iPad Mini is now selling for just $400 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This model arrived with a $499 price tag on its WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space, but you can get one now and save $99. And the best part is that you can also get $99 savings on the 256GB storage model, as it is now going for just $550.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

These Moto G series phones are heavily discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

There’s no shortage of new smartphones on the market, especially now with the arrival of new iPhones and Google Pixels for the holiday season. But a lot of these new phones are on the expensive side, meaning they’re not ideal for those shopping for a phone on a budget. If you’re leaning towards the affordable side of the price range, then Motorola has got you covered. A handful of Moto G series phones are heavily discounted on Amazon right now, so we decided to highlight some of them in this post. Here, take a look:
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2+ gets 11th-gen Intel chips and RTX 3060 graphics

It's been four years since we got the Surface Studio 2, the much-improved followup to Microsoft's ever-so-flexible all-in-one desktop. Surely, the company has something special in store for the next version, right? Well, yes and no. The Surface Studio 2+ is indeed significantly faster than before, thanks to Intel's H35 11th-gen CPU and NVIDIA's RTX 3060 graphics.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
COMPUTERS

