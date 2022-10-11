Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
newsfromthestates.com
County attorney candidate says she inadvertently filed for office with expired law license
Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick filed paperwork to run for county attorney with an law expired license, even though state law requires that she submit an active one with her paperwork. Screenshot from campaign ad. For days, Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick has been hounded on...
Hudson Star-Observer
Introducing state Assembly candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8. Elections are being held for different races across St. Croix and Pierce County. Residents in St. Croix County will be voting for state Assembly and Congressional races. Pierce County residents will be voting for state Assembly, Congress and state Senate. Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
Bruce Douglas
Bruce George Douglas, age 75, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home on September 5th, 2022 with his family by his side. Bruce was born on October 22nd, 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts to George and Margaret Douglas. His family then moved to Escanaba, Michigan where he continued grade school and graduated high school. Bruce attended Michigan Tech University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After graduating, Bruce was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Alaska. He later went back to further his education at University of Wisconsin Madison, obtaining his master’s degree in Computer Science. Bruce worked with supercomputers as a systems analyst and software engineer.
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
Toddler "run over by vehicle" outside Ramsey elementary school
RAMSEY, Minn. -- A toddler was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after being "run over by a vehicle" outside an elementary school in the north metro.Ramsey police say the 2-year-old victim was struck at about 9:15 a.m. near Brookside Elementary School. The child's condition has not been released.Principal Dr. Anissa Cravens said the victim was the sibling of a student. "Social workers are available at our school today to provide additional support at our school for students who may need time to process emotions," Cravens said in a statement. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Pumpkins, apples, Booya … and ghosts
Booya cook-off On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Hudson Star-Observer
Janet Bauer
Janet “Jan” Marie (Ruud) Bauer, age 82, of River Falls, WI passed away October 10, 2022, at River Falls Hospital. In her 82 years Jan, grew up in Austin, MN where she worked at Dairy Queen through high school, and she wasn’t above sneaking a treat to a few friends. She had a large friend group and was well loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. Jan had an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive downhill skier; she was quick to go parasailing while on vacation and even sold her prized blue and white 1957 Chevy convertible to travel & explore Europe. Jan, not one to pass up an adventure, went on a blind date where she met, fell in love with and married Daniel “Dan” Bauer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood City Council reviews plan to demolish Myth Live nightclub to make way for apartments
The demolition of Myth Live concert venue in order to make space for an apartment complex was discussed by the Maplewood City Council on Monday. Plans are for demolishing the existing nightclub off Southlawn Drive near Maplewood Mall and replacing it with a four-story apartment complex with 237 “market rate” flats.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
Oktoberfest at Tattersall River Falls 2022
Tattersall Distilling is throwing an Oktoberfest bash in River Falls on Oct. 15.Click here for more information.
Hudson Star-Observer
Central girls run to third, boys fourth at MBC Meet (24 photos)
The St. Croix Central girls had two of the top eight finishers, and three in the top 11, to take third place at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday, Oct. 13, in Somerset. Middle Border Conference Cross Country (24 photos) Osceola won the team title with 40 points...
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
Comments / 3