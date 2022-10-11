ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

CBS Minnesota

Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school

EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
EDINA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Introducing state Assembly candidates

Election Day is Nov. 8. Elections are being held for different races across St. Croix and Pierce County. Residents in St. Croix County will be voting for state Assembly and Congressional races. Pierce County residents will be voting for state Assembly, Congress and state Senate. Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman is...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Bruce Douglas

Bruce George Douglas, age 75, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home on September 5th, 2022 with his family by his side. Bruce was born on October 22nd, 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts to George and Margaret Douglas. His family then moved to Escanaba, Michigan where he continued grade school and graduated high school. Bruce attended Michigan Tech University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After graduating, Bruce was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Alaska. He later went back to further his education at University of Wisconsin Madison, obtaining his master’s degree in Computer Science. Bruce worked with supercomputers as a systems analyst and software engineer.
BALDWIN, WI
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Toddler "run over by vehicle" outside Ramsey elementary school

RAMSEY, Minn. -- A toddler was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after being "run over by a vehicle" outside an elementary school in the north metro.Ramsey police say the 2-year-old victim was struck at about 9:15 a.m. near Brookside Elementary School. The child's condition has not been released.Principal Dr. Anissa Cravens said the victim was the sibling of a student. "Social workers are available at our school today to provide additional support at our school for students who may need time to process emotions," Cravens said in a statement. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
RAMSEY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Pumpkins, apples, Booya … and ghosts

Booya cook-off On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Janet Bauer

Janet “Jan” Marie (Ruud) Bauer, age 82, of River Falls, WI passed away October 10, 2022, at River Falls Hospital. In her 82 years Jan, grew up in Austin, MN where she worked at Dairy Queen through high school, and she wasn’t above sneaking a treat to a few friends. She had a large friend group and was well loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. Jan had an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive downhill skier; she was quick to go parasailing while on vacation and even sold her prized blue and white 1957 Chevy convertible to travel & explore Europe. Jan, not one to pass up an adventure, went on a blind date where she met, fell in love with and married Daniel “Dan” Bauer.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson

Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Central girls run to third, boys fourth at MBC Meet (24 photos)

The St. Croix Central girls had two of the top eight finishers, and three in the top 11, to take third place at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday, Oct. 13, in Somerset. Middle Border Conference Cross Country (24 photos) Osceola won the team title with 40 points...
SOMERSET, WI
Bring Me The News

Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN

