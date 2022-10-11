ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabin John, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners

There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
ASHBURN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cabin John, MD
Local
Maryland Business
mocoshow.com

The DMV Auto Show is Coming to Clarksburg

The inaugural DMV Auto Show will take place at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd.) on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm until 6pm. Per the event: “This is a different take on the car shows you are used to with the goal to be completely inclusive to the whole car community. We want to bring a premium experience to those who have spent a lot time and money on this passion and to appreciate the vast variety of cars our community has to offer. We will have over 20 classes with premium trophies, guest judges, prizes, giveaways, vendors, food & drinks and family friendly entertainment! ALL SPECTATORS ARE FREE!”
CLARKSBURG, MD
storereporter.com

New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John

Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
ROCKVILLE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business

The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Jssa#Celcia
bannekertrainofthought.org

Long Lines in the Morning

Classes for the school year of 2022-2023 here at the illustrious Benjamin Banneker Academic High School started on August 29, 2022. Doors opened at 8 a.m. sharp. Many students arrived bright and early, while others arrived a little later. For the first two days of the school year, students were...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Bethesda Central Farm Market Returns to Bethesda Elementary School

Bethesda Central Farm Market will return to Bethesda Elementary School (7600 Arlington Rd) on Sunday, October 16th. The market was operating out of the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market since June due to the elementary school having its roof replaced. The work on the roof took a bit longer than expected, but it is now complete and the market will be returning.
BETHESDA, MD
luxury-houses.net

Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda

The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Economy
wglc.net

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a year when inflation has made Americans’ eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down grocery store aisles, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security benefits will rise 8.7% in 2023. That amounts to about $140 a month on average. Some recipients are still worried about how they’ll make rent or utility payments. Others fear persistent inflation will just eat into any of the new cash flow. And some are just thankful a few extra dollars might be just enough to cover a new dress or a steak dinner.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda

Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
BETHESDA, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy