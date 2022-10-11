Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
Clarksburg families frustrated after homecoming dance tickets sell out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite the fact there are around 2,200 students enrolled at Clarksburg High School, only 1,000 tickets were available for the homecoming dance. Those tickets sold out, and a lot of families are upset about it. “I’m just like really upset because I was kind of looking forward to […]
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
mocoshow.com
The DMV Auto Show is Coming to Clarksburg
The inaugural DMV Auto Show will take place at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd.) on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm until 6pm. Per the event: “This is a different take on the car shows you are used to with the goal to be completely inclusive to the whole car community. We want to bring a premium experience to those who have spent a lot time and money on this passion and to appreciate the vast variety of cars our community has to offer. We will have over 20 classes with premium trophies, guest judges, prizes, giveaways, vendors, food & drinks and family friendly entertainment! ALL SPECTATORS ARE FREE!”
storereporter.com
New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John
Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
bannekertrainofthought.org
Long Lines in the Morning
Classes for the school year of 2022-2023 here at the illustrious Benjamin Banneker Academic High School started on August 29, 2022. Doors opened at 8 a.m. sharp. Many students arrived bright and early, while others arrived a little later. For the first two days of the school year, students were...
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Central Farm Market Returns to Bethesda Elementary School
Bethesda Central Farm Market will return to Bethesda Elementary School (7600 Arlington Rd) on Sunday, October 16th. The market was operating out of the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market since June due to the elementary school having its roof replaced. The work on the roof took a bit longer than expected, but it is now complete and the market will be returning.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
streetsensemedia.org
Helping Rockville families find a place to call home: Inside the work of Stepping Stones Shelter
This article is part of our 2022 contribution to the Homeless Crisis Reporting Project in collaboration with other local newsrooms. The collective works will be published throughout the week at homelesscrisis.press. In 1982, Stepping Stones Shelter made history as the first homeless shelter for families in Montgomery County, MD. Today,...
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
wglc.net
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a year when inflation has made Americans’ eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down grocery store aisles, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security benefits will rise 8.7% in 2023. That amounts to about $140 a month on average. Some recipients are still worried about how they’ll make rent or utility payments. Others fear persistent inflation will just eat into any of the new cash flow. And some are just thankful a few extra dollars might be just enough to cover a new dress or a steak dinner.
Washingtonian.com
Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda
Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
woay.com
National Pest Management Association offers prevention tips for a pest free home as temperatures drop
Fairfax, VA (WOAY) – While fighting off pests is a year-round battle; cooler temperatures send several unwanted guests seeking shelter and food wherever they can. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is providing some tips to prevent infestations this fall. Once indoors, pests pose a serious risk to residents...
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
The Lourie Center: A safe place where little people grappling with big emotions
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Tucked away in a Rockville neighborhood, is a place that finds the heart of every child -- especially, the ones who’ve had theirs broken by adversity or hardship. There’s hope at The Lourie Center. It’s a respite where little people grappling with big emotions find...
