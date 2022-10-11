Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper, makes a grand entrance into Truist Park ahead of playoff game against Phillies. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.

According to MLB.com, the Braves current mascot was created at the team's fan fest in 2018. Blooper's profile says that his hobbies include "Hitting homers, driving his four-wheeler, eating, reading, and cheering on the Braves!"

Despite the exciting entrance from Blooper, the team having homefield advantage and being the defending World Series champions, it was the visiting Phillies who got off to the fast start in the series-opener, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning. Game 2 will take place back at Truist Park at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, before the best-of-five set shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.