Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Alabama ‘is ready to execute its plan’ against Tennessee
He provided updates on quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Jaylen Moody, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban looked excited to discuss how the players responded in practice for Tennessee on Thursday during his radio show. Tennessee has not beaten Alabama since Saban became the head coach in 2007. Eric Ainge...
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s offensive line control the game against Tennessee’s defensive front?
Alabama’s offensive line faced the best pass-rushing team in the Southeastern Conference two weeks ago and held it to one sack. The Crimson Tide did more than hold its own versus Arkansas, but will it bring the energy against Tennessee?. Nick Saban told reporters Thursday during his radio show...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star Alabama commits set to square off
Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director
A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
tdalabamamag.com
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup
The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok
If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Bryce Young is on a ‘pitch count’ in preparing for Tennessee
Alabama fans got some positive news on Bryce Young in Wednesday’s presser from Coach Nick Saban. The junior quarterback did not play against Texas A&M because of an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder. He suffered the mishap during the second quarter versus Arkansas. According to Saban, Young...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football begins prep work for Tennessee matchup
Alabama football is preparing for a marquee matchup against Tennessee this weekend. On Tuesday, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide started prep work for the Volunteers. Both teams enter Saturday’s game undefeated with potential College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee has yet to defeat the Tide in the Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery From Alabama football Tuesday Practice ahead of Tennessee
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday ahead of its matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos are courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee
Nick Saban gave another update on Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference. After stating Alabama was hopeful it would get Young back this week, Saban said the California native is making progress. “There is really nothing there to tell you,” said Saban. “He is making...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Tennessee, and he updated injuries to Bryce Young and Jaylen Moody. Saban’s full press conference an be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
Comments / 0