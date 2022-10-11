ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

5-Star Alabama commits set to square off

Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director

A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
The “Bama Elite” podcast crew breaks down Bryce Young, Alabama-Tennessee matchup

The Alabama-Tennessee matchup feels like a rivalry game again this season. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings against the Volunteers since 2007, but Tennessee fans and national media feel different about Saturday’s game. Several media pundits have the Vols upsetting the Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance and CBS has the call on the matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama fan gives her analysis and prediction on Tennessee via TikTok

If one is looking at national media to predict the winner for Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide should not travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Several pundits have the Volunteers upsetting the Tide. An Alabama fan decided to use TikTok to break down the rivalry matchup....
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show

With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama

Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
Alabama football begins prep work for Tennessee matchup

Alabama football is preparing for a marquee matchup against Tennessee this weekend. On Tuesday, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide started prep work for the Volunteers. Both teams enter Saturday’s game undefeated with potential College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee has yet to defeat the Tide in the Saban era.
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee

Nick Saban gave another update on Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference. After stating Alabama was hopeful it would get Young back this week, Saban said the California native is making progress. “There is really nothing there to tell you,” said Saban. “He is making...
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
