Fresno County, CA

Car catches fire after crashing into Fresno County home

 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A car lost control and crashed into a home on Tuesday, according to the Fresno County Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were called out to the area of Del Rey and South avenues for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found a car that caught fire after crashing into a nearby house.

Officials said the driver had lost control of the car and crashed into the home.

A photo provided by the fire department shows the front of a car sticking out from one of the walls of the home with pieces of wood scattered across the ground.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the car fire before it was able to spread to the home.

The driver suffered minor injuries and nobody inside of the home was hurt in the crash.

