Read full article on original website
Related
KGO
Wear the Waldorf: Artist creates jewelry from chandeliers of historic NYC hotels
PHILADELPHIA -- John Wind, artist by birth and trade alike, stumbled upon a treasure trove in the remnants of an auction selling off pieces once belonging to the Waldorf-Astoria and Plaza hotels in New York City. It was there that he bought his very first chandelier, and thus was born...
KGO
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in Los Angeles
PHILADELPHIA -- The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed...
Comments / 0