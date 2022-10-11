Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
Illinois Health Officials Endorse Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 5 and Older
Updated COVID-19 booster shots were cleared recently to include children as young as 5, and Illinois health officials are backing the breadth of access with their sights set on bolstering protection against newer strains of the virus. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control green lit...
Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?
Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
No Link Between Recent California Homicides, ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings: CPD
Despite potential similarities in cases and suspect description, there is no definitive link between six recent murders in California and two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that went unsolved, Chicago police said Friday. "We are aware of the Stockton Police Department investigations and are in contact with their detectives," a CPD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Judge Rules Updates to DACA Program Can Continue Temporarily
A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
AT&T Illinois Agrees to Pay $23M as Feds Charge Company With Trying to Influence Mike Madigan
AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to illegally sway former state House Speaker Michael Madigan by steering $22,500 to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield, the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. The utility has also entered into...
Planned Parenthood of Illinois Seeing Record Number of Abortion Patients Traveling From Other States
In the nearly four months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they've seen a record number of abortion patients travel to Illinois from outside the state. A federally protected right for nearly 50 years, abortion is now subject to a patchwork of...
RELATED PEOPLE
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Maggiano's Little Italy to Leave Lettuce Entertain You Frequent Diner Club
Maggiano's Little Italy will cut its ties with Lettuce Entertain You, a Chicago-based restaurant group with over 120 restaurants nationwide, after spending 30 years together. Lettuce Entertain You opened Maggiano’s Little Italy in 1991 and sold the concept to Brinker International in 1995, according to its website. While Lettuce Entertain You has not owned and operated the restaurant chain since, it still maintained its relationship with the eatery.
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
You Have Until Next Week to Claim Your Relief Check in Some States—How to Get Your Money Before the Deadline
Time could be running out to claim your inflation relief check from the state you live in. Several states have been sending out tax refund checks in the past few months — whether that's inflation-relief legislation or as part of automatic tax surplus refunds mandated by state law. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Pritzker and First Lady Release Tax Returns, Report Over $18 Million in Taxable Income
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker reported earning more than $18.5 million in adjusted gross income last year — a hefty bump from the $5.1 million the billionaire couple reported in 2020. Pritzker’s campaign on Friday released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0