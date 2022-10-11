ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress

General manager Ben Cherington believes there are better days ahead for the Pittsburgh Pirates despite having back-to-back seasons with 100 losses. During his season-ending availability Friday, Cherington said the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner. “If you think about the talent level, it’s not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

Oct. 14: Luisangel Acuña continues to impress at Arizona Fall League, even though he didn't play in Surprise's 9-2 loss to Mesa on Friday, dropping the Saguaros to 7-3 on the season. On Thursday, when Surprise faced Scottsdale in a 14-8 loss, Acuña drove in a run on his...
SURPRISE, AZ

