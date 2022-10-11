Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias
When a smaller market team plays a big market team, there usually isn't a ton of neutrality on the national broadcast. When it's New York and Cleveland, you can guarantee every comment is going to be in favor of the Yankees. After game one of the ALDS, fans on Twitter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite losses, Cherington believes Pirates making progress
General manager Ben Cherington believes there are better days ahead for the Pittsburgh Pirates despite having back-to-back seasons with 100 losses. During his season-ending availability Friday, Cherington said the Pirates are making progress in their goal of building a long-term winner. “If you think about the talent level, it’s not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2
During the regular season, and as the Dodgers have done for the entirety of the rivalry, the Dodgers dominated the Padres. After a game one victory against the Padres, David Ortiz wasted little time to share his thoughts on on the matter. In the all time series, the Dodgers have...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action
Oct. 14: Luisangel Acuña continues to impress at Arizona Fall League, even though he didn't play in Surprise's 9-2 loss to Mesa on Friday, dropping the Saguaros to 7-3 on the season. On Thursday, when Surprise faced Scottsdale in a 14-8 loss, Acuña drove in a run on his...
Comments / 0