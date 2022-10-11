ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway allow trucks to get to hurricane-ravaged island

By Romy Ellenbogen
 3 days ago
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times ]

A slow march of utility trucks headed to Sanibel Island Tuesday afternoon following temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway, which was broken in three locations during Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the causeway — the only road pathway to the island — at a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday. As he spoke, trucks moved in the background above his head.

The bridge will need further repairs, and will be open for broad public traffic on Oct. 21, DeSantis said.

Jared Purdue, the Florida Department of Transportation secretary, said the bridge structure was in good shape after the hurricane, but the land part of the causeway needed repair. Engineers deemed the bridge safe for passage for the support convoy, he said.

While the causeway was unpassable, the state had to fly in search-and-rescue teams and electrical workers. DeSantis said his administration also spoke with the federal government about getting an amphibious landing craft, which they would have used this week had the causeway not been cleared for passage.

