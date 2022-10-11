ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022

By Gary Dudak
 3 days ago

Money / Economy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CG8Rl_0iUiiBdi00
seb_ra / iStock.com

I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims

Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here

Economy Spotlight: ‘2023 Will Feel Like a Recession,’ IMF Warns in New Global Growth Forecast

A new report released Tuesday, Oct. 11, by the International Monetary Fund warns that the financial outlook for the coming year is becoming more and more concerning to experts with “the worst yet to come.” As the IMF projects, even if we are not officially in a recession in 2023, it will still feel like one. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Why Online Holiday Sales Are Set To Be Weakest on Record

Retailers could face a less-than-merry holiday shopping season as many consumers look to put on the brakes after blowing much of their holiday budgets on deeply discounted items in recent weeks. Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Avoid Taking Early Withdrawals on Your 401(k)s and IRA

With life being so unpredictable, you never know when an event will prompt the need for an early withdrawal of funds from an account earmarked for retirement. However, unless circumstances make it absolutely unavoidable, there are ways to access your 401(k) or individual retirement account without triggering the standard 10% penalty. Read the full story here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iUiiBdi00

Comments / 12

Tita Escargo
2d ago

I think all of us need to educate the Feds that a recession has been here for months. We've just been using up our savings to cope before it's all gone. I'm too "rich" to receive SNAP. I'm living off my savings and one more year to go until I can collect SS. Retired early due to health. I'm not on my deathbed and have a pulse so I don't qualify for disability. But if you are penniless (and we all know what I'm talking about), you can receive anything you want. Housing , food, medical, etc. All free. There's a problem with this, you think?

Reply
9
Irma Gillis
2d ago

so 2023 is going to feel like a recession what do you think 2022 feels like and holiday shopping is the least I'm worried about

Reply
8
