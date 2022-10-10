ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

1650thefan.com

10.13.22 – Metro cross country teams competing at conference meets

Today in high school boys and girls cross country involving metro schools;. Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meets. The Tigers are at the Mississippi Division meet in Dubuque while the Wahawks are running in the Valley Division meet at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings for Week 8

By Kevin White  1. West Des Moines Dowling (6-1) With 1,454 yards passing and 1,140 yards rushing, Maroons continue to find great offensive balance. 2. Ankeny (6-1)Hawks this week play host to a red-hot Waukee Northwest team coming off a win over Ankeny Centennial. 3. Southeast Polk ...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball returns five starters, adds crucial transfer

A theme of Iowa women’s basketball for the second straight year is familiar faces. Head coach Lisa Bluder’s squad enter the year ranked in the top 10 of every preseason poll so far. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten preseason media and coaches polls — primarily because of their returning experience and star power.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

10.11.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

Emmett Croteau is off to a strong start in his third season with the Waterloo Black Hawks. The workload on Hawks goalies will build up, and Assistant Coach P.D. Melgoza talks about his expectations for Croteau, as well as first-year netminder Jack Spicer. Today’s feature is presented by Mike Fereday...
WATERLOO, IA
The Associated Press

Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
IOWA CITY, IA
KEYC

Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution

Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maverick Hockey Quick...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
IOWA STATE

