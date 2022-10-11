ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirkwood, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21

The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
whcuradio.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy