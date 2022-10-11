Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Children's comfort flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced
Columbia health officials announced another comfort vaccine clinic. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Service will have a clinic for children to get a flu shot, a primary COVID-19 vaccine shot, or the updated COVID-19 booster. The clinic is open to children ages six months through 18 years, who are...
krcgtv.com
New rural family medicine residency trains doctors in Sedalia
While 33.7% of Missouri residents live in rural areas, only 18% of doctors practice there. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is committed to finding innovative ways to close that gap and make sure rural Missourians get the health care they deserve. One piece of that strategy is the new Bothwell-University of Missouri Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that has brought two new doctors to Sedalia.
krcgtv.com
Respiratory virus spreads throughout Missouri
Columbia — According to health officials RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus has increased in at least 33 states, including Missouri. The respiratory virus can affect anyone but children under five are the greatest concern. Missouri mom, Murphy Lisch said she was terrified when she had to rush her 3-month-old baby...
krcgtv.com
Think Pink Putting raises money for American Cancer Society
Machens Capital City Ford hosted the Think Pink Putting Challenge on Wednesday in Jefferson City. The competition raised $500 for the American Cancer Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Columbia seniors welcome Social Security benefit increase beginning in January
COLUMBIA — People on Social Security found out Tuesday they would get a raise starting January 2023. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. Social Security administrators said the 8.7% increase was the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The average person...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City sees increase in business applications, per report
JEFFERSON CITY — According to a recent economic study, Jefferson City saw a sizable increase in business applications last year, possibly signaling more economic growth for the capital city in the future. Research conducted by Smartest Dollar looked at U.S. cities with the most new businesses per capita and...
krcgtv.com
A behind-the-scenes look at the renovation of the Cathedral of St. Joseph
JEFFERSON CITY — The Diocese of Jefferson City hosted a construction tour for a $15 million renovation and expansion for the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Demolition and construction for this project began in January in the cathedral, which had not had any extensive restoration since it opened in 1968.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Local NAACP office informs registered voters on new Missouri law requirements
Jefferson City — The NAACP registered new voters at their office before registration closed. The organization informed Missouri Voters on the identification requirements for the November 8th election. The November election will be the first to require identification for Missourians at the polls. Voters must have the following:. A...
krcgtv.com
Columbia car crash turns into shooting investigation
A car crash report turned into a shooting investigation for the Columbia Police Department. On Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive at Shamrock Drive at 5:55 pm for a vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him...
krcgtv.com
Candles cause Jefferson City house fire, no one injured
No one was injured after a house fire Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department sent fire crews to the 1100 block of Cordell Street Wednesday at 2:12 pm. When they got there, they could see smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
krcgtv.com
Man sought after threatening movie screening
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Brutally murdered Columbia woman's identity confirmed
Columbia police have identified the woman who they believe was killed by her roommate. On their Facebook page, police said the woman was Patricia Kelly, 59, of Columbia. Police found her body hidden in a closet in a home in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday. They...
krcgtv.com
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
krcgtv.com
Third person sought for Moniteau County theft
The Moniteau County Sheriff announced his office was looking for a third person in connection to a theft on Green Grove Road. Sheriff Tony Wheatley said his office was looking for Timmy Ray Whittle. Prosecutors have charged Whittle with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Whittle, who is on probation and...
krcgtv.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Monday, not found until Wednesday
A Big Spring man died in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County, but the crash was not discovered until two days later. Caleb Berkaw, 22, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki ZX600R south on Route J Monday at 10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. Berkaw failed...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
krcgtv.com
Two men charged with felony hazing enter not guilty pleas through attorneys
One of the ten men charged with a felony for hazing with life endangerment related to a hazing controversy at the University of Missouri had a court hearing today. Last month a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Samuel Gandhi, along with seven others. Ghandi was not in the courtroom. His attorney...
krcgtv.com
Court strikes down voter ID lawsuit weeks before election
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Cole County Circuit Judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit challenging the voter ID requirements in a law signed by Governor Parson in June. The lawsuit was brought by two individual voters and two organizations, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters. Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the individuals would not be sufficiently harmed by the requirement and that the two organizations lacked standing to bring the suit.
krcgtv.com
Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned
Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
Comments / 0