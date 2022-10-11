Read full article on original website
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
Chick-fil-A Gets Revamped In Lehigh County: Report
A popular Chick-fil-A location in Lehigh County is getting revamped, according to WFMZ. The Trexlertown store on Hamilton Boulevard will be getting an additional 300 square feet for food preparation and another drive-thru lane, the outlet says. The new plan was approved by the Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday,...
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Route 248 bridge in Lehigh Township close to reopening
Repairs initially expected to last a month on a structurally deficient Route 248 bridge in Northampton County have instead taken months because of supply chain issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week. But the end is in sight for the Lehigh Township project, if deliveries and the weather...
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
Milepost A59.20, Northeastern Extension, Lehigh County
Accelerated Bridge Construction Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County. Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476), milepost A-59.20. DETOUR: Southbound Local Traffic. DETOUR: Southbound Through Traffic. DETOUR: Northbound Traffic. Project Overview. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will complete construction this fall on a bridge-replacement project in Lehigh County...
Big pumpkins in place as West Reading gears up to celebrate Pumpkin Fest
WEST READING, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in West Reading. The big pumpkins are in place ahead of Pumpkin Fest on Penn Avenue. This is the eighth year The West Reading Tavern is spearheading the event. Award-winning pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be back to...
Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
I-78 eastbound weekend lane closures needed as rockfall mitigation project advances in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Thursday announced weekend lane closures on I-78 eastbound through October 31 as a rockfall mitigation project advances in Bethlehem Township. There will be single lane closures on I-78 eastbound west of Exit 11 – Route 173/W...
