Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Lower Saucon Township, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WYOMISSING, PA
#Jewelry#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.

Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Gets Revamped In Lehigh County: Report

A popular Chick-fil-A location in Lehigh County is getting revamped, according to WFMZ. The Trexlertown store on Hamilton Boulevard will be getting an additional 300 square feet for food preparation and another drive-thru lane, the outlet says. The new plan was approved by the Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem

While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
paturnpike.com

Milepost A59.20, Northeastern Extension, Lehigh County

Accelerated Bridge Construction Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County. Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476), milepost A-59.20. DETOUR: Southbound Local Traffic. DETOUR: Southbound Through Traffic. DETOUR: Northbound Traffic. Project Overview. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will complete construction this fall on a bridge-replacement project in Lehigh County...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA

