Baltimore, MD

Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's the Roundup

NFL.com

This Week: 5

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: "We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker." It's the truth -- and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of."

ESPN

This Week: 7

Last Week: 9

Analysis: "Outside of tight end Mark Andrews, there is no reliable target for Lamar Jackson in the passing game — which could turn into an issue. Baltimore's wide receivers have combined for 542 yards receiving, the second-fewest in the league. Rashod Bateman, who was expected to become the No. 1 wide receiver, has struggled to stay healthy and is dealing with a left foot injury. It will be a challenge to move the ball through the air with few people to throw it to. Of the Ravens' next 12 games, eight are against defenses that rank in the top half of the NFL against the pass. This poses a challenge to securing a playoff spot."

The Ringer

This Week: 4

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson missed a handful of throws against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, but he’s still a one-man wrecking crew and one of the few reasons the Ravens have a shot at making a deep postseason run in 2022. The other reasons are star tight end Mark Andrews, who went for 89 yards and a score as the team’s leading receiver in Week 5, and future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker. After going 4-for-4 in field goal attempts in the team’s 19-17 win over the Bengals, Tucker has now made 61 consecutive kicks in the fourth quarter or overtime."

Yahoo Sports

This Week: 5

Last Week: 6

Analysis: " It wasn't pretty but Sunday night's win was enormous for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson got the clutch drive when he needed it, setting up a game-winning Justin Tucker field goal. The Ravens also avoided having to hear about blowing a double-digit lead in a loss for the third time this season. Given the other issues in the AFC North, getting a win over the Bengals was big for Baltimore's hopes of winning the division."

Baltimore Sun

This Week: 4

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Is it too early to say the Ravens are back on track? That 19-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday was awfully significant, and not just for the AFC North race. Baltimore needed to prove it could hold a lead, and even though the defense failed to do so late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker stepped up and delivered a last-second victory. The loss of safety Marcus Williams to a dislocated wrist stings, but the return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back J.K. Dobbins and the impending arrival of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser gives this team a boost as it looks to realize its Super Bowl potential."

Sporting News

This Week: 9

Last Week: 10

Analysis : "The Ravens were finally able to finish a game well in the fourth quarter at home and made great defensive adjustments to thwart the Bengals in a key early division game. First place is theirs and Lamar Jackson continues to keep himself in the MVP conversation."

Baltimore, MD Sports
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
