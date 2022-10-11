Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Miami football OC Josh Gattis history versus Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry
Miami football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry have a past history with their units facing each other. Gattis was the Michigan offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2021. Pry was the Penn State defensive coordinator from 2016 through 2021. Gattis and Pry coached together 2012-17.
Previewing Michigan Football’s Matchup vs Penn State
Michigan Football takes on their toughest opponent yet when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Wolverine fans will need to bring their energy in order for the “Maize Out” to be a success. The last “Maize Out” was last season against Washington, where...
Four Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Wisconsin
We react to several things the Spartans' head coach said this week ahead of MSU's game vs. the Badgers...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
mgoblue
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools
JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
