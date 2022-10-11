ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Previewing Michigan Football’s Matchup vs Penn State

Michigan Football takes on their toughest opponent yet when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Wolverine fans will need to bring their energy in order for the “Maize Out” to be a success. The last “Maize Out” was last season against Washington, where...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
City
Clay Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl#Northwestern#Sec#Spartans
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
MLive

New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy