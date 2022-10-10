ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details

You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, WA
State
Nevada State
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Woodinville, WA
beachconnection.net

NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Onion Ring Lovers, Unite

Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Life#Art Show#Contemporary Art#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Creative Arts#Peninsula Art League
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
KING-5

Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors

TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
TACOMA, WA
knkx.org

Tacoma approves polarizing ban on unsanctioned encampments

Cities across Washington have struggled to address the homelessness crisis. One polarizing tactic: creating criminal penalties for people sleeping outside sanctioned encampments. Auburn did it last year and Kent is considering something similar now. In Tacoma, the City Council narrowly approved a ban Tuesday night that covers 10 blocks around...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

City of Tacoma passes camping ban

The new ban will prevent any encampments from being set up within a 10-block radius of temporary or permanent shelters in the city. If a 10-block radius cuts through a block or a public area, such as a park or a school, then "the entire block or parcel shall also be included in the prohibited area," the city said.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy