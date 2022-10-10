Read full article on original website
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but since so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
southsoundmag.com
Onion Ring Lovers, Unite
Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KING-5
Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors
TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
knkx.org
Tacoma approves polarizing ban on unsanctioned encampments
Cities across Washington have struggled to address the homelessness crisis. One polarizing tactic: creating criminal penalties for people sleeping outside sanctioned encampments. Auburn did it last year and Kent is considering something similar now. In Tacoma, the City Council narrowly approved a ban Tuesday night that covers 10 blocks around...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
q13fox.com
City of Tacoma passes camping ban
The new ban will prevent any encampments from being set up within a 10-block radius of temporary or permanent shelters in the city. If a 10-block radius cuts through a block or a public area, such as a park or a school, then "the entire block or parcel shall also be included in the prohibited area," the city said.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Doing These 10 Things in Tri-Cities Makes You a Jerk
Going 10 Miles Under The Speed Limit Might Make You A Jerk In Tri-Cities. A person hanging in the left lane or an obnoxious Seahawks Fan...Those could be a few things that make it annoying to live in Tri-Cities Washington. We do love where we live but if you are...
