When We Were Young festival announces 2023 lineup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIVB) — Just hours after blink-182 announced it will be bringing back guitarist and frontman Tom DeLonge, the When We Were Young festival posted that the band will be co-headlining next year’s festival with Green Day.

The festival, which features a myriad of punk, pop-punk, and alternative acts, will take place on Oct. 21, 2023. Also featured in the lineup is Yellowcard, who recently returned from hiatus, as well as The Wrecks, who have roots in Wellsville, N.Y.

The lineup comprises of a total of 51 acts, including Good Charlotte, Bowling for Soup, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Offspring, New Found Glory, Rise Against, and 5 Seconds of Summer. Also on the card are:

Plain White T’s

Lit

Motion City Soundtrack

Less Than Jake

Hot Mulligan

Knuckle Puck

Gym Class Heroes

The Movielife

The Ataris

Movements

Turnover

Pierce the Veil

Waterparks

Joyce Manor

Say Anything

Something Corporate

Thrice

Michelle Branch

MXPX

KennyHoopla

The Front Bottoms

Zebrahead

EKKSTACY

AJJ

Finch

Citizen

Tigers Jaw

Fenix TX

Jean Dawson

Games We Play

Set It Off

Beach Bunny

Veronicas

No Pressure

The Academy Is…

Saves the Day

Goldfinger

Relient K

Admission starts at $250, with down payment plans starting at $20. For more information or to sign up for presale, visit this link.

