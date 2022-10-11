ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Fields, Bears try to build on progress

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields was breathing a little easier this week. The Chicago quarterback finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season on Sunday against Minnesota, and the Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes. They...
CHICAGO, IL
Kearney Hub

Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale

KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday. Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lincoln, NE
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Clowney, Ward out for Browns

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kearney Hub

Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team

OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher's overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987. The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Even coming off loss, Kearney Catholic looking to carry momentum into game at Centura

KEARNEY — After starting the season 3-1, Kearney Catholic has dropped three straight games by 20-plus points. Now the Stars hit the road to face Centura (4-3). Midway through the Week 6 game against St. Cecilia, KCHS made a quarterback change, putting in freshman Dominic Nowak. The team hopes he will continue to provide energy at the position, moving junior Carson Murphy back to wide receiver.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy