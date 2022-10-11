With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students

Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Report says Louisiana least healthy state for women, children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent report published by America’s Health Rankings says that Louisiana is the nation’s least healthy state for women and children. The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report ranks each of the 50 states in areas of health, including maternal mortality rates, infant mortality, access to prenatal care, teen pregnancy, food sufficiency, and other health factors.
Louisiana’s foster care system in need of more foster families
La. Senator Gerald Boudreaux is working with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to reverse a decline in foster families in the Lafayette Region.
cenlanow.com
Need for mental health, substance abuse resources increasing, report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As fall approaches and brings with it a change in weather, the seasonal change can bring about loneliness and anxiety to many people, and though the weather change is more subtle in the south, people in northwest Louisiana are not immune to those feelings. Seasonal...
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Texas Easing Job Requirements for Much Needed Teachers
Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. Schools across the country are grappling with teacher shortages. Many schools in Texas are turning to candidates without formal training or teaching certificates. Those in Alabama continue to hire educators from low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. NBC 5 reports that Texas allowed one in five new teachers to skip proper certification last year.
WLOX
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The nest on...
cenlanow.com
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana recreationally.
calcasieu.info
Milestone Decarbonization Emissions Reduction Project in Louisiana Announced by Governor Edwards
Milestone Decarbonization Emissions Reduction Project in Louisiana Announced by Governor Edwards. Louisiana — On October 12, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that Governor John Bel Edwards and executives from major global energy corporations CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced an “unprecedented” decarbonization collaboration aimed at dramatically reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. The announcement, characterized as a potential business template for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects, was made Wednesday at the State Capitol.
Louisiana Amendment 7 to remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Amendment number 7 looks at removing language from the state constitution that allows involuntary slavery as a punishment for a crime. This means incarcerated people could still be forced to perform labor. Amendment 7 is an issue that’s been fought for in the legislature for years – but is now met […]
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
wbrz.com
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
cenlanow.com
Gov. Edwards declares October 24 as Red Beans and Rice Day
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s “Monday’s favorite meal.”. A Louisiana tradition that dates back to the 19th century is still alive and Governor John Bel Edwards has officially declared October 24 as “Red Beans & Rice Day.”. The red beans and rice duo has helped...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
cenlanow.com
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile. According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.
