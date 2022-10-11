ROC Holiday Village announces plans for December

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article had different hours listed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s fast becoming a Rochester holiday tradition: the ROC Holiday Village in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The 16-day event is due to start on December 2 and run through the weekends until December 23. The event first started in 2018.

The ROC Holiday Village celebrates its first full weekend December 3 with the Liberty Pole Lighting. This year they are also adding a Lantern Parade, in conjunction with Downtown Definitely events.

Village hours will be Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bar will be open for an extended hour until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

ROC Holiday Village also says that the ice rink will be open weather permitting on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re excited and grateful to bring this event back to the community bigger and better than ever. Last year we had to make some necessary adjustments due to the pandemic, but this year we are so happy to be able to add new elements and bring back familiar favorites such as Santa’s Workshop,” said co-founders, Jenna Manetta-Knauf, Kelli Marsh, and Sean McCarthy in a statement.

The ROC Holiday Village features local vendors, food, drinks, ice skating, and events throughout its run.

Select highlights:

Cozy Igloo reservations begin November 5 at 10 a.m. here

Live reindeer Sunday, Dec. 18

Santa’s Workshop

Ugly Sweater Day Dec. 10

Jersey Day Dec. 18

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.