ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

ROC Holiday Village announces plans for December

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8ldy_0iUieB4E00

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article had different hours listed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s fast becoming a Rochester holiday tradition: the ROC Holiday Village in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The 16-day event is due to start on December 2 and run through the weekends until December 23. The event first started in 2018.

The ROC Holiday Village celebrates its first full weekend December 3 with the Liberty Pole Lighting. This year they are also adding a Lantern Parade, in conjunction with Downtown Definitely events.

Village hours will be Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bar will be open for an extended hour until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

ROC Holiday Village also says that the ice rink will be open weather permitting on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re excited and grateful to bring this event back to the community bigger and better than ever. Last year we had to make some necessary adjustments due to the pandemic, but this year we are so happy to be able to add new elements and bring back familiar favorites such as Santa’s Workshop,” said co-founders, Jenna Manetta-Knauf, Kelli Marsh, and Sean McCarthy in a statement.

The ROC Holiday Village features local vendors, food, drinks, ice skating, and events throughout its run.

Select highlights:

  • Cozy Igloo reservations begin November 5 at 10 a.m. here
  • Live reindeer Sunday, Dec. 18
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • Ugly Sweater Day Dec. 10
  • Jersey Day Dec. 18
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY

Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
HENRIETTA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Brew Fest for The Vets coming this Friday

"Brew Fest For The Vets" is happening this Friday night. The event for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center is being held by Beers Of The World and the Knights of Columbus. It's from 5 - 9 p.m. at St. Anne Church Social Hall at on Mt. Hope Avenue. Susan Clapper...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
spectrumlocalnews.com

Renovations completed at Tops store on Upper Falls Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations wrapped up at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The store expanded its bakery and deli. Tops is the only grocery store chain within the 14605 zip code. It's the second poorest zip code...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Jersey#Ice Rink#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Liberty Pole Lighting
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBX 950

How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Tops celebrates 25 years in Rochester, New York, with a renovated store

Tops Friendly Markets celebrated a quarter century of being in the Rochester, New York, community with a $500,000 renovation of its store at 285 Upper Falls Blvd., the grocer announced Tuesday. The company said it has “reinvested in the community” with the updated store that is located in the heart...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy