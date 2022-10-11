Read full article on original website
Sports Beat: Peninsula wins volleyball rivalry game
We start this Sports Beat with the game of the week, a battle for local volleyball supremacy. The Gig Harbor Tides came into the Peninsula gymnasium on a roll and looking to keep their conference championship hopes alive on Tuesday, Oct. 11. But Seahawks coach Katrina Cardinal came fittingly dressed...
MyNorthwest.com
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2024: Washington Eliminated by 4-Star Arizona QB
On Twitter Tuesday Chandler, Arizona quarterback Demon Williams, Jr. announced the top 10 schools he’s considering, eliminating the Washington Huskies, although Williams says that his “recruitment is 100% open”. Six of the 4-star signal caller’s top 10 are from the Pac-12 Conference including both Arizona schools, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, and Cal. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Old Miss, and Michigan State rounded out his schools of choice.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
KHQ Right Now
Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run
WASHINGTON - As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players. The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason. "We are so proud of our...
The Suburban Times
U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
KING-5
Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm
A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
gigharbornow.org
When longtime GH resident Rang speaks, pro football listens
Rob Rang was a senior at Central Washington University when John Taylor of FootballTalk.com asked him to scout the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is where many of the most-talented college football seniors play in hopes of catching the attention of pro football evaluators. At 21 years...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky
This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.Michael Snyder… The post WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky appeared first on Outsider.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
My Clallam County
Dungeness River system to close to all fishing
SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school
RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
