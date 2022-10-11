ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit in Council Bluffs leads to crash, two arrests

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Two people are arrested after a pursuit and crash on I-80 in Council Bluffs. Law enforcement says that the high speed pursuit with the Iowa State Patrol started around 7:00 Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 80 heading into Council Bluffs. Investigators say the suspect ditched the vehicle on I-80, just south of Iowa Western Community College.
Omaha man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that caused overdoses

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs that lead to multiple overdoses. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that 43 year old Darnell Polite was sentenced to 180 months in prison on Wednesday for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say on April 8, 2021, Omaha Police officers responded to an apartment in Omaha for a drug overdose. Once on the scene, officers found three people in the living room unresponsive and being treated by Omaha Fire Department Medics. Medics were able to administer Narcan to two of the victims, who then became conscious. A third victim was taken to the hospital and revived.
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
