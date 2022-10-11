(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs that lead to multiple overdoses. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that 43 year old Darnell Polite was sentenced to 180 months in prison on Wednesday for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say on April 8, 2021, Omaha Police officers responded to an apartment in Omaha for a drug overdose. Once on the scene, officers found three people in the living room unresponsive and being treated by Omaha Fire Department Medics. Medics were able to administer Narcan to two of the victims, who then became conscious. A third victim was taken to the hospital and revived.

