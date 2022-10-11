ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

House of the Dragon is nearing the end of its first season on HBO, and the Game of Thrones prequel has reached a turning point for House Targaryen. After a major character death in House of the Dragon Episode 8, things are about to take a dark turn. The factions within King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) court are fast approaching war. And even their brief truce in “The Lord of the Tides” won’t be able to stop it. So, when is the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 9 on HBO?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]

When does ‘House of the Dragon’ air? Episode 9 release date and time on HBO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODCss_0iUie4yO00
Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

New episodes of House of the Dragon debut every Sunday, airing on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. They also hit HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET, meaning those on the West Coast can access them a bit earlier if they’re subscribed. In line with that schedule, House of the Dragon Episode 9 will arrive on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Check out the release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 below:

  • Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After next week’s installment, there will be one more episode of House of the Dragon Season 1. And if the final two chapters are anything like Game of Thrones’ endings, they’ll pack a massive punch. That’s especially likely after House of the Dragon Episode 8, which featured the death of the only person holding House Targaryen together.

King Viserys takes his final bow in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8

That’s right, after an entire season of suffering with leprosy, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) takes his final bow during House of the Dragon Episode 8. To his credit, he goes out on a high note. After defending Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her son’s claim to the Driftmark Throne, he attempts to set things right between the factions of his court (and family).

Viserys hosts a supper, giving an emotional speech about how Team Green and Team Black need to set aside their differences. And although Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) sons and father aren’t cooperative, she and Rhaenyra nearly rekindle their friendship. Sadly, that looks to be short-lived.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 suggests that Alicent will act on Viserys’ confusing last words, which alluded to an Aegon saving Westeros from threats to the North. Game of Thrones fans know which Aegon he’s referring to, but it seems like Alicent will use his prophecy to usurp Rhaenyra’s throne — and place her own son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on it instead.

Predictions for ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

Despite Rhaenyra and Alicent’s ceasefire during House of the Dragon Episode 8 , the fighting between Team Green and Team Black looks to continue in episode 9.

HBO’s preview opens with confirmation that King Viserys is dead, just before Alicent reveals that he wished for Aegon to take the Iron Throne. She doesn’t realize he thought he was speaking to Rhaenyra during his last moments, and characters like Otto (Rhys Ifans) seem all too happy to start a war. It appears Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Talya (Alexis Raben) will find themselves caught up in it. And despite the obvious — that what the Hightowers are doing is treason — it looks like they’ll stick to their guns.

Fighting in King’s Landing is a good sign that the Dance of the Dragons is beginning. With Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) teasing an important discovery, the Greens may have the upper hand. But then, Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) both have dragons. And the preview does show fire and smoke…

We’ll have to wait and see how the fighting progresses when House of the Dragon returns, but one thing’s certain: the penultimate episode of season 1 promises to be every bit as suspenseful as Game of Thrones ‘ second-to-last episodes. We may see more deaths before the credits roll next week.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 debuts on Sunday, Oct. 16.

