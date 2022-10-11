ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

UI alum, health care provider Chris Ruge visits IMU, discusses documentary

Chris and Ann Ruge visited the University of Iowa on Thursday to discuss health care and their roles in “The Providers.”. The discussion came after a screening of the film, which is a 2018 documentary about three health care providers working with marginalized patients in rural northern New Mexico, at the Iowa Theater of the Iowa Memorial Union.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football coordinators press conference

The Iowa football team hosted a press conference on Wednesday during its bye week. The team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, special teams coordinator Levar Woods, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker to speak with media. During the press conference, the media asked Ferentz if he would step down because...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes get ready for Stillwater

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams are back in action on Saturday morning, heading to the Weis-Crockett Invite in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes are well-rested after they had a week off competition. The races will start earlier than usual because of heat conditions in Stillwater. Stillwater...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county

The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Roy Browning Jr. pleads guilty to killing wife in 2019 through Alford Plea

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday for the killing of his wife in 2019. Browning was originally charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 28, 2019, after being accused of stabbing and killing his wife, JoEllen Browning, on April 5, 2019, at their residence at 114 Green Mountain Drive in Iowa City. JoEllen was a University of Iowa Health Care budget executive.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer’s second-half effort earns a draw against Purdue

The Iowa soccer team tied with Purdue, 2-2, Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes outshot Purdue, 20-12, put nine shots on goal, and generated eight corner kicks to Purdue’s two. Purdue scored both of its goals in the first half, and freshman Kayla Budish opened the Boilermakers’...
IOWA CITY, IA

