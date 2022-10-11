Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
‘The Weir’ to bring ghost stories and comradery to Riverside Theatre
A chilly evening’s warm respite buzzes with conversation, folk music, and the crisp pour of a frothy Guinness. Groups of friends and neighbors gather in ambient light, leaning in to listen to each other’s ghost stories. This is the scene set by Connor McPherson’s The Weir. Taking place...
Daily Iowan
UI alum, health care provider Chris Ruge visits IMU, discusses documentary
Chris and Ann Ruge visited the University of Iowa on Thursday to discuss health care and their roles in “The Providers.”. The discussion came after a screening of the film, which is a 2018 documentary about three health care providers working with marginalized patients in rural northern New Mexico, at the Iowa Theater of the Iowa Memorial Union.
Daily Iowan
UI Entrepreneurial Finance class project becomes fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
What began as an innovative class project turned into a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Associate professor of instruction in the Tippie College of Business Bob Walker has taught the Entrepreneurial Finance class for around five years. In this class, students participate in a...
Daily Iowan
‘I thought I was going to be blind’: Iowa soccer goalie Macy Enneking talks injuries, return to the field
Content Warning: The following story has images that may be graphic to some viewers. Junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking returned to the Iowa soccer starting lineup on Oct. 9 at Minnesota after missing a month and a half with multiple injuries. Enneking had been out with a broken nose and cracked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football coordinators press conference
The Iowa football team hosted a press conference on Wednesday during its bye week. The team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, special teams coordinator Levar Woods, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker to speak with media. During the press conference, the media asked Ferentz if he would step down because...
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes get ready for Stillwater
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams are back in action on Saturday morning, heading to the Weis-Crockett Invite in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes are well-rested after they had a week off competition. The races will start earlier than usual because of heat conditions in Stillwater. Stillwater...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Iowan
Roy Browning Jr. pleads guilty to killing wife in 2019 through Alford Plea
This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday for the killing of his wife in 2019. Browning was originally charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 28, 2019, after being accused of stabbing and killing his wife, JoEllen Browning, on April 5, 2019, at their residence at 114 Green Mountain Drive in Iowa City. JoEllen was a University of Iowa Health Care budget executive.
Daily Iowan
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidates speak about visions for county ahead of election
Candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors answered questions about their campaigns and their visions for the county at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Tuesday. The event at the Iowa City Senior Center featured four of the five candidates running...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s second-half effort earns a draw against Purdue
The Iowa soccer team tied with Purdue, 2-2, Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes outshot Purdue, 20-12, put nine shots on goal, and generated eight corner kicks to Purdue’s two. Purdue scored both of its goals in the first half, and freshman Kayla Budish opened the Boilermakers’...
Comments / 0