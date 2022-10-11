Read full article on original website
Kaedyn Stewart wins week #8 HTF Play of the Night
Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro. Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes. Evansville man arrested in connection to fentanyl …. Evansville man arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose. Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Wednesday...
Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois
Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
Memorial vs. Washington boys soccer regionals
Trump subpoena on voters’ minds ahead of midterms. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather. Toyota Indiana president Leah Curry...
IHSAA boys and girls soccer regional schedule, scores for the Evansville area
EVANSVILLE — The IHSAA boys and girls soccer regional tournaments are this week. Below is the schedule, which will be updated with final scores for the Evansville-area regionals. All times are in CDT. ...
