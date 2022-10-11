Devon Sawa on Playing His Third 'Chucky' Character and Why He Doesn't Rewatch His Childhood Films (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO