Devon Sawa on Playing His Third 'Chucky' Character and Why He Doesn't Rewatch His Childhood Films (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
What's Next for Blake Shelton After He Leaves 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton is ready to move on. The "No Body" singer announced on Tuesday his decision to step away from his longtime role as a coach on The Voice after the upcoming 23rd season. He is the only coach on the series to have been involved in every season since...
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is calling it quits with husband Mike Hill. The 55-year-old reality star and Hill confirmed the split to ET in a statement on Wednesday. "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided...
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
How Cardi B Made History and Partied Large on Her 30th Birthday
Cardi B is ringing in a new decade by making history. The "Up" rapper broke her own record as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first female rapper with two songs -- "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It (With Bad Bunny and J Balvin)" -- certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The epic moment comes after Cardi was previously recognized as the first female rapper to have a song reach Diamond status (RIAA 10x Platinum).
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
John Legend Calls Blake Shelton the 'Soul' of 'The Voice' After Exit Announcement (Exclusive)
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Emotional Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces in TikTok Video
Amid continuing legal troubles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an email the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. ET has since found the email in a court document. The message begins with Jolie saying she's "putting this in writing so not to...
Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep is going to be a grandma -- again! The famed actress' daughter, Grace Gummer, is expecting her first child with her husband, Mark Ronson, multiple outlets report. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment. Grace, 36, debuted her baby bump on Wednesday when she stepped...
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife Who's Still His 'Best Friend' (Exclusive)
The usually confident Natalie is shook in this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life. In the clip, Natalie meets her new love interest Josh's ex-wife, Candice, who's attractive and bluntly tells her that she's not Josh's usual type. Josh works in the modeling business and he and...
Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal
Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts. "I am so...
Khloe Kardashian Gets Schooled by Fans Over Misusing Internet Slang
It's a moot point. Khloe Kardashian isn't exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week's episode of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word -- "moots."
Nicki Minaj and Latto Have Explosive Twitter Battle Over GRAMMYs Drama
After Nicki Minaj questioned the decision to move her song "Super Freaky Girl" out of the rap category to compete in the pop category at the GRAMMYs, she fired at fellow rapper Latto and kicked off a long back-and-forth that quickly got personal. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday...
