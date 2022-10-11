Read full article on original website
Related
ABC13 Houston
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- "Despite everything we've been through, there is a happy ending," said 23-year-old Mariah Connerly in the face of unthinkable tragedy. In February 2021, Connerly and her now 13-year-old brother, James, lost their mother to breast cancer. Adjusting to life without her was hard, but they remained strong for the sake of their father.
ABC13 Houston
Wear the Waldorf: Artist creates jewelry from chandeliers of historic NYC hotels
PHILADELPHIA -- John Wind, artist by birth and trade alike, stumbled upon a treasure trove in the remnants of an auction selling off pieces once belonging to the Waldorf-Astoria and Plaza hotels in New York City. It was there that he bought his very first chandelier, and thus was born...
Comments / 0